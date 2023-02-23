Irish environment has helped me become a better leader, says Ryan 

James Ryan may have been captaining teams throughout his rugby life but his latest elevation to lead Ireland into Guinness Six Nations battle in Italy this Saturday still caught him off guard.

Round three’s visit to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will mark the seventh time Ryan, 26, has captained his country and comes a fortnight after he earned his 50th Test cap as part of Johnny Sexton’s team which defeated France in epic fashion at Aviva Stadium.

The permanent skipper’s groin injury sustained early in the second half means Ireland will be without their 37-year-old talisman as they bid to make it three wins from three in the 2023 championship but Ryan’s leadership qualities and experience suggest they will be in safe if still young hands.

Head coach Andy Farrell has certainly never had any doubts about the second row’s qualities as a skipper, first handing him the role in November 2020 during the Covid-contrived, behind closed doors Autumn Nations Cup against England at Twickenham.

Others have led the men in green since in Sexton’s absence, most recently with Peter O’Mahony captaining Ireland to victory over Australia last November, but Ryan has been marked out for this role since leading St Michaels to Leinster Junior Schools Cup success in 2012 as a No.8.

That has brought its own expectations into his Test captaincy, not least having led Ireland’s Under-20s to the Junior World Cup final in 2016 and while Ryan said he had always enjoyed the role he has become more comfortable in it with each passing opportunity.

"It was definitely a good experience, yeah. It was definitely a good experience and I'm glad I had those experiences as well because it's not as alien for want of a better word, it's not as alien for me this week because I've done it before,” Ryan said.

“Maybe I’m a bit better prepared now than I would have been a few years ago. But I never expected to be named captain as well. It still comes as a surprise to me. I’m a bit more experienced now than I was a few years ago so maybe I am a bit better prepared.

“And I think being around someone like Johnny and different guys like that, longer now than I would have been, gives you more opportunities to learn. So yeah, feeling good going into it.”

Ryan said understanding how a match week works for the captain was an important stepping stone but added that leaning on his colleagues in the squad’s leadership group such as Sexton, O’Mahony, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose was a significant part of his modus operandi.

“Yeah, probably a little bit more responsibility. I need to say a few words on Friday and Saturday before the game, so maybe at the tail end of the week there’s a little bit more to get across.

“To be honest it doesn’t change a massive amount and that kind of ties into what I was saying earlier - I need to get my own game right so making sure I’m focussed on and getting that part of the game right and maybe have a little bit more to do at the end of the week but certainly earlier in the week, there’s so many guys here that you can lean on. As I said Hendy, Garry, Peter O’Mahony, Johnny is around, so there’s plenty of voices there.”

Ryan appears to have mastered the ability to maintain performance levels despite the added pressures of captaincy and acknowledged the brains trust of coaches he works with in that regard than the counsel of any number of books on leadership.

“I enjoy it because it’s such an honour … and it’s just making sure that it doesn’t become a weight for me, just making sure that I’m focused on myself as well.

“I think it’s more that I learn from people I’m surrounded by like Andy Farrell, Paul O’Connell, Johnny, and you just learn from being in good environments as well, whether in the national team or Leinster. You learn little bits here and there. Obviously, Stuart (Lancaster) has been great for learning, in terms of leadership and those things as well.

“So maybe just in terms of being in environments that are full of guys that definitely understand how and what it is to be a leader.”

While Sexton is set to travel with the squad to Rome later today, the fly-half’s jersey will go to Ross Byrne when Farrell reveals his matchday line-up and replacements ahead of take-off from Dublin Airport, adding another name to Ryan’s go-to list of advisers.

It will be Byrne’s first Six Nations start, just the third time he has been handed the starting fly-half berth, the most recent occasion being that match at Twickenham in which Ryan made his debut as captain.

“Yeah, I lean on Ross and obviously the number 10 is a key part of the (on-field) decision making process, the other second row, the lineout caller, the three of us will be making decisions very much together. And we’ll go from there.”