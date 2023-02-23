Pres boss Burke: 'Special talent' O'Connor the man for the big occasion

Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final

PBC 35 St Munchin’s 29

Another incredible Munster Schools Senior Cup comeback this time fell just short as Ben O’Connor came up with the tryline turnover to complement his 15-point haul and send PBC into the final.

Dual star O’Connor, an All-Ireland-winning hurler, scored a try and kicked all five conversions in the first half before St Munchin’s ran in three unanswered second-half tries to narrow a deficit that once stood at 25 back to six.

The sides shared 10 tries, some breath-taking, with sons of Munster Rugby dynasties Oisín Minogue (son of Rosie Foley and nephew of Anthony) and Gordon Wood (son of Keith) grabbing two each for the Limerick school.

They hammered away at the line in the closing moments and had numbers to spare out wide but O’Connor came up with the crucial turnover before kicking the ball out towards the Tramore Road in celebration.

“Ben’s a special talent,” said Pres boss Ger Burke.

“It’s kind of baffling that that’s Ben’s fourth or fifth game of rugby this season with the way things went before Christmas. He’s just a guy you want on a big occasion.”

Burke, a former Munchin’s captain and head coach, lauded the standard of play, including a first-half performance “as close on perfect as you’d like” that had his side 35-10 ahead.

“We hear a lot about the rugby played in Leinster and it’s fantastic at times but I don’t think you’ll see much better attacking rugby at any stage, on any level, in any part of the country or world than you saw today.

“We don’t try and hide how we play. We do things a little differently. We prioritise skill level. We want to play a particular way and we want to win a particular way.

“Sometimes it gets you a little more trouble than you should and lands you in spots you’d like to avoid but we’re really happy with the first half. The stuff you’re seeing there is not an accident. We’re doing that four days a week.

“When we were trying to do that in September it was pretty ugly and we had a choice: do we persevere or do we change how we play? We said no, this is our identity, this is the way we want to play.

“It’s a long road but when you see it on the big stage like today, it’s amazing.”

Of their scoreless second half, he added: “We just didn’t hold onto the ball enough. We were defending for too long and they’re too good, they’ve too much quality. They were fantastic as well.” Munchin’s were the only undefeated side left in the competition but they got off to a disastrous start as Tom Coughlan exploited a gaping hole off a set play to sprint in unopposed from halfway with only 48 seconds on the clock.

Pres were so impressive in attack, with back and forwards offloading to create openings, but Adam Cusack and Oisín Pepper (twice) made try-saving tackles.

From a stolen line-out, Pres eventually secured their second try, with Gene O’Leary Kareem darting over.

Munchin’s needed a moment of individual magic to breathe life into their challenge. It was delivered by Matthew Te Pou. He chipped down the line off his left and then before the ball could bounce, volleyed it forward off his right to touch down in the corner.

James O’Leary had been involved in the first two Pres tries but the third was all his own after a clever centre combination, although Minogue responded with a try at the other end after charging through two tackles.

Pres still found time for two more tries before the break. The first was a brilliant Fionn Roussel finish, a hand-off, step, and dummy pass to beat three defenders, before O’Connor stormed into space for another set-piece try from distance.

Minogue burrowed over on 50 minutes but with Cillian O’Connor suffering three near misses from conversions, the gap was still 20 until Wood had his say.

He raced over from 40 metres out and four minutes later he did it again, scooping up a loose pass and shimmying his way past three defenders to the line. Cillian O’Connor’s conversions cut the lead to six.

Wood almost created a winner with a break that left another three defenders in his wake but O’Leary Kareem tackled Te Pou into touch.

That was only the start of the late dramatics but unlike their last-gasp loss to Christians, this time Pres hung on to make it four finals in a row.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: T Coughlan, G O’Leary Kareem, J O’Leary, F Roussel, B O’Connor; Cons: B O’Connor 5.

Scorers for St Munchin’s: Tries: O Minogue 2, G Wood 2, M Te Pou; Cons: C O’Connor 2.

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G O’Leary Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue (G O’Keeffe 61), M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy; D Noonan, C Murphy (A Davenport 51); F Roussel, A Alderson, R O’Shaughnessy (capt).

Replacements not used: M Dillon, P Wall, O Squires, D Foley, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton Barrett, L Sisk O’Mahony.

ST MUNCHIN’S: M Te Pou; A Cusack, O Pepper (C McCarthy 54), G Wood, T Wood; C O’Connor, J O’Riordan; R Burke, P Dougan (S Rice 57), T O’Brien; M Walsh (T Foley 44), C Black; D Williamson (T O’Driscoll 48), O Minogue (Williamson 57), L Angermann.

Replacements not used: B Noonan, O Vitolins, B Power, R McDermott, D Keane, A Mohammed.

Referee: Frank Murphy (MAR).