Ireland U20s leaning on senior prep ahead of Italian test

U20s international rugby asks questions of a young player that they’ve never faced before. The pace of the game, the raised standards, the days on end spent in camp, the glare of the TV lights: it’s a big ask.

That said, nothing can test them like their down weeks.

If the Six Nations period is one of long-standing traditions then Ireland have added a more recent one with the annual joint training sessions where the senior side rubs shoulders and knocks heads with their underage counterparts.

Imagine Sam Prendergast leaning on Johnny Sexton or Ross Byrne for advice, as happened last week. How much value did Brian Gleeson get from spending time in Caelan Doris’ orbit? It must have been a treasure trove of information, inside knowledge and tidbits.

“It was awesome,” said 20s forwards coach Aaron Dundon. “Friday was 15 v 15. We had our attack, they had their attack so we got defence sets and attack sets, lineouts, maul. We mixed up the players for the scrums so it was half seniors and half 20s guys.

“So, they can get some feedback from those senior guys and that’s stuff that we can’t coach. In fairness to the senior players and coaches, they were so willing with their time and they gave some awesome feedback to the players.”

That training run isn’t the only tissue connecting the two camps. Both sides have won their opening games and so find themselves fending off early enquiries as to a possible Grand Slam. The 20s, again like the seniors, have room to improve.

Their opening half away to Wales was streets removed from the standard required to claim a title and they left far too many points behind them in a strong opening against the French and almost paid for it in the form of a defeat.

That said, head coach Richie Murphy hasn’t seen much need to tinker with those tasked to do the work on the field and he has named an unchanged starting XV and matchday squad of 23 for tomorrow’s round three tie in Treviso.

It won’t be easy. The Italians have been seriously competitive at this level in recent years and they should have a French scalp hanging from their pelt as they welcome Ireland to the Stadio Communale di Monigo.

“I’ve been really impressed with them,” said Dundon. “They probably should have won the first game against the French but they lost by one point. Then they had a tough game over in England but their setpiece is really good.

“They have a really good scrum and maul. It’s a massive challenge for us. They have some really big ball carriers, their back row is really big, so the prep we did last week with the seniors will hopefully stand to us.”

Ireland U20s (v Italy): H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy UCD/Leinster), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).