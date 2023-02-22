James Ryan to captain Ireland in Six Nations clash against Italy

Leinster lock James Ryan has been named as Ireland captain for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome
James Ryan to captain Ireland in Six Nations clash against Italy

CAPTAIN: James Ryan during an Ireland training session. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 14:03
TJ Galvin

Leinster lock James Ryan has been named as Ireland captain for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

That all but certainly means that out-half and regular captain Johnny Sexton has failed to recover sufficiently from his groin injury to take his place in the team.

Andy Farrell will name his 23 on Thursday before the side fly out to Italy later that afternoon.

Ross Byrne is favourite to deputise for Sexton in the number 10 jersey having impressed in two appearances off the bench against Wales and France.

Jack Crowley and the recently recalled Joey Carbery are the other fly-half options in the squad.

More to follow

More in this section

RUGBYU-AUS-SUPER-BRUMBIES-HURRICANES Leicester hire Australia assistant coach as new head coach
New Zealand v Ireland - 2022 Steinlager Series Ian Foster: 'Highly unlikely' I will be New Zealand boss in 2024
England v South Africa - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium Manu Tuilagi’s available for Ireland clash after ban reduced to three matches
#Six Nations
<p>DOUBT: Wales head coach Warren Gatland is preparing his players to face Six Nations opponents England. Pic: Adam Davy/PA</p>

Wales’ clash with England remains in doubt ahead of planned crisis talks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd