James Ryan to captain Ireland in Six Nations clash against Italy

Leinster lock James Ryan has been named as Ireland captain for Saturday's Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.

That all but certainly means that out-half and regular captain Johnny Sexton has failed to recover sufficiently from his groin injury to take his place in the team.

Andy Farrell will name his 23 on Thursday before the side fly out to Italy later that afternoon.

Ross Byrne is favourite to deputise for Sexton in the number 10 jersey having impressed in two appearances off the bench against Wales and France.

Jack Crowley and the recently recalled Joey Carbery are the other fly-half options in the squad.

