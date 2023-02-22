Lowe: We haven't put in a complete 80-minute performance yet 

James Lowe still doesn’t believe it was a try but not because of anything to do with the right foot that swung like a pendulum as he made his dramatic play at the Havelock Square End.

Know what? He didn’t even notice his toes brushing the turf. No, the reason Lowe grimaced as he was swamped by his ecstatic teammates 21 minutes into that French game was because of what he saw under his eyes as he touched down.

“Oh I thought I put the ball down on the line,” he confirmed on Tuesday after Ireland’s training run in Abbotstown, “but obviously, like, the curvature... I saw it from a bird's-eye view and I thought, 'Ah!'” Could Damian Penaud have been penalised for his tackle? Was Garry Ringrose’s final pass slightly forward? Why didn’t we see the definitive TV angle until after the try was given? None of those things matter now.

Lowe was more than happy to accept such a slice of good fortune and it goes down as his eight try in just 17 caps, which is a fair haul for a guy whose Test career stuttered along for a bit after a try on debut against Wales.

The Leinster winger has since solidified his place in the XV thanks to that killer instinct, the improvements made on the other side of the ball and a thumping left boot that has become a handy part of Ireland’s arsenal.

Take a step back and that progression is mirrored by a fair few of his colleagues in the dressing-room. He name-checks a handful of players – Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw – by way of example.

These are men who are either in their playing prime, approaching it, or years away from it, but what they have in common is a large bank of Test experience and a maturing influence on what Ireland are doing.

This is a side and a squad that is evolving, growing into its skin under Andy Farrell and the old reliance on one man – the main man – has arguably been diluted to an extent that didn’t seem possible for far too many years.

It was Ryan who first explained how there was a different edge at training when Johnny Sexton was there. That was two years ago but Lowe echoed those thoughts in a Rugby Roots interview with Jim Hamilton at the end of last year.

“You’d be naive to think that we aren’t dependent on Jonathan,” he told Hamilton and he pointed to the first Test in New Zealand last summer, when Sexton went off injured and Ireland collapsed, as a means of highlighting the point.

That thesis has been stress tested since that tour.

Sexton missed the November win against Australia and the last half-hour of the victory over France earlier this month and it looks as if he is struggling to make it back from injury in time for Saturday's game against Italy in Rome.

“The standards are always very, very high but Sexto holds himself and everyone else around him to such a high standard,” Lowe explained this week. “That’s through time in the saddle, that’s through playing over 100 Test matches for Ireland.

“He’s done it before, he knows what works, he knows throughout the week that if we haven’t got our stuff right it’s probably a reflection of how we train.

“The standards are still very high, don’t get me wrong, and you could put any team in front of us at the moment and I feel like it’s up to us whether or not we perform.”

All of which brings us back to the team’s evolution.

Ireland have claimed maximum points in the first two Six Nations rounds, they saw off Australia and South Africa in November and recovered from that first Test defeat in New Zealand to claim a 2-1 series win on All Black territory.

That’s not a sentence anyone could have foreseen being committed to paper until very modern times and the most exciting point to all this is the sense that this team is still a few flights of stairs away from its ceiling.

They know it, everyone knows it.

“The team is playing very, very well at the moment,” said Lowe. “A lot of boys are getting across their work early on in the week - not to say that they weren’t. Everyone has got a proper understanding of their roles and responsibilities in the week.

“Saturday is when we get to express it. Things are going well, we need to hold onto momentum and we know performances is the main thing at the end of the day and we don’t think we’ve put in a complete 80 yet.”