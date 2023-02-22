Cooney and U20s turn thoughts towards sizable Italian test

Ireland’s U20s haven’t been found wanting on the entertainment front in their Six Nations.

Nine tries scored and nine conceded makes for mixed reading from a coaching standpoint but Richie Murphy’s side has managed to win both of their games so far, pulling away from Wales in Colwyn Bay and edging France in a thriller in Cork.

The signs are promising, then, for something similar this Friday evening when they face an Italian side that should have beaten France at the Stadio Communale di Monigo and lost out by a converted try on the road in England.

It’s less than ten weeks since Ireland and Italy last met. That was in Clontarf’s Castle Avenue with the visitors having just a penalty kick to spare at the end of an afternoon that threw up a grand total of 97 points.

What influence any of that might have on this next encounter is moot. The Championship is a very different proposition to a pre-tournament friendly and only six of Ireland’s starters that day lined up against France in Musgrave Park.

“There is a lot of focus on their pack,” said Hugh Cooney, one of that half-dozen to straddle those two fixtures. “They are big, big ball players but we have a big pack too. We definitely think that we can take them on, we have the quality.”

Claim a third win of the campaign and this Ireland team will be leaning in on a Grand Slam tilt to back up the one recorded by their predecessors in 2022, but there is a sense, as with the senior team, of much work still to be done.

England are top of the pile for now having claimed a maximum of ten points to Ireland’s nine but the hope will be that Murphy’s side can hit their full stride by the time the early runners meet in Musgrave Park on the final day.

Ireland showed clear signs of improvement between rounds one and two, and the same could be said of their evolution from first-half to second on that opening day across the Irish Sea when they found their feet after an iffy opening.

“Those small fixes that we implemented helped us in the France game,” said Cooney.

“The Wales game, it was more a case of the momentum just changed. We had more of the ball, so we weren’t in those scenarios as much as we were in the first-half.” Titles and Grand Slams are all well and good but they aren’t the be all and end all at this level either. The U20s is the bridge between schoolboy and grown-up rugby for these players as individuals, and not just in terms of the games played.

“It is definitely up a level from what I have experienced before. I played Ireland U19s last year, two Tests against France (in Belfast and Templeville Road). It’s a step up in terms of coaching and the amount of time we have put into it. I didn’t expect that.”