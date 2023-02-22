Munster Senior Cup: PBC and St Munchin's aiming to book final berth 

The second of the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools Cup semi-finals pits 2022 beaten-finalists Presentation Brother College (PBC) against Limerick outfit St Munchin's (Kick-off, 1.30pm, Musgrave Park).

The possibility of an all-Cork final remains on the cards, as does the prospect of an all-Limerick decider, after Tuesday's semi-final between Christian Brothers College (CBC) and Crescent College Comprehensive finished level after a late Comp comeback. The draw means the sides will have to it all again at Thomond Park next week.

Back to matters concerning PBC and St Munchin's.

PBC have taken the slightly longer route thus far, having earlier lost to rivals CBC, but that defeat did little to deter the Cork school. Their resulting quarter-final display and win against Rockwell College served as a timely reminder that they have serious credentials in this year's competition.

Rory O’Shaughnessy, James O’Leary and multi-talented full-back Ben O’Connor were among the scorers as they ran out 52-8 winners over their Tipperary counterparts.

St Munchin's - one of the favourites for senior cup glory - come into the clash having only played once, a 19-10 victory over Árdscoil Rís that saw them qualify for the final four at the first time of asking.

Oisin Minogue, - son of former Irish international, Rosie Foley - Danny Williamson and Oisin Pepper all dotted down in that victory.

The Limerick school will count on the likes of Minogue and Williamson to drive their pack, while PBC will hope their experienced campaigners, the aforementioned O'Shaughnessy and O'Connor can lead them to back-to-back showpieces.

Minogue's cousin, Tony Foley - son of the late Munster great Anthony Foley - is named on the Munchins' bench.

The last-four clash will be streamed live by the Irish Examiner with commentary on Wednesday's match coming from Darragh Frawley, who will be joined by former Munster half-backs Duncan Williams and Jonny Holland once again.

Both sides have named their matchday squads ahead of the encounter on Leeside.

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G O’Leary Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy; D Noonan, C Murphy; F Roussel, A Alderson, R O’Shaughnessy (c).

Replacements: Max Dillon, Peter Wall, George O’Keeffe, Alex Davenport, Oscar Squires, Daniel Foley, Oscar Nangle, Scott Kelleher, John Wigginton Barrett, Luke Sisk O’Mahony.

St. Munchin’s: M Te Pou; A Cusack, O Pepper, G Wood, T Wood; C O’Connor, J O’Riordan; R Burke, P Dougan, T O’Brien; M Walsh, C Black; D Williamson, O Minogue, L Angerman.

Replacements: B Noonan, S Rice, O Vitolins, B Power, T O’Driscoll, T Foley, R McDermott, C McCarthy, D Keane, A Mohammed, D Kenny.