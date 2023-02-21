Ross Byrne 'has everything in the locker' to shine with Ireland

Ross Byrne looks a good bet to make a first ever Six Nations start this Saturday and he will take to the field in Rome with the backing of teammate Dan Sheehan who believes the out-half has all the skills needed to thrive at Test level.

Just two of Byrne’s 16 caps to date have come in the starting XV - and the second of those came 15 months ago against England - so the chance to wear the No.10 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico would represent a massive step forward.

“I think he has everything in the locker: his game control and his ability to see space and managing the pack around him,” said Sheehan who is a colleague at club and at international level.

“I think most good tens have it and Ross definitely has it. I’ve always found it comfortable playing with Ross. I was glad to see him coming back into the squad.” Byrne only returned to the national panel as emergency cover last November, after over a year out of favour, but he ended that week with the winning kick against Australia after Sexton and Joey Carbery picked up injuries.

Two more appearances off the bench, against Wales and France, have followed in this Six Nations and he has impressed in the three-quarters-of-an-hour of game time available to him across the opening weeks.

Sheehan described a player who is calm and makes plays happen and he suggested that the media has been overly harsh on Byrne’s abilities and potential as Test player in recent years.

The man himself doesn’t claim to be bothered by outside perceptions, whether those lean towards a player not up to the highest level or someone who has improved significantly of late and hence his second chance.

Byrne has been playing superb rugby for Leinster for a number of years now and Luke McGrath, a scrum-half who plays regularly with him at provincial level, is another who feels he is much the same player now as he was when his face didn’t seem to fit.

“You are the ones who keep saying it, maybe you can tell me [how he has improved]. Look, it’s just little bits and pieces,” said Byrne. “It hasn’t been one big change. Over the last couple of years I’ve played a lot of games as well.

“Some of them have been big games. A couple of big losses as well. You learn harsh lessons but it is trying to take bits of experience and improve each day. That’s something I have tried to do and I think it has gone pretty well over the last year or so.” He has got this far by being himself and keeping a level head so there aren’t any plans to divert from that path if he does get the nod this Saturday. The impression is of a man disinterested in and disconnected from the outside noise.

The recall to the squad this week of Joey Carbery has generated plenty of that given the Munster man had been a shock omission from the original party but here again is evidence of Byrne’s blinkered approach off the field.

“It hasn’t really changed anything,” said the 27-year old. “There is competition across every position but it is the same in Leinster.

“You are dealing with that competition every day so I haven’t been even worried about what the other lads are doing because I can’t control that. I’ve really been looking after my own performance and trying to get the best out of myself.” Meanwhile, Sheehan has confirmed that he has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him to sit out the 32-19 defeat of the French two weekends ago. The hooker trained fully last week and twice already this week.