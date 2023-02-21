Christians and Crescent ready for battle in Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final

The first of this season’s Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals takes place this Tuesday afternoon as Christian Brothers College and Crescent College Comprehensive go head-to-head at Musgrave Park.

The second semi is to follow on Wednesday afternoon when Presentation Brothers College take on St Munchin’s College but for now the focus is firmly on CBC versus Crescent College (kick-off is at 1.45pm).

These two Cork versus Limerick clashes have led to many looking ahead to the final itself which could either be an all-Cork or an all-Limerick affair or just yet another meeting between a school from the Rebel County and a school from the Treaty County.

But that will not be in the minds of Christians, who have reached three of the last four finals – although the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic – nor the thoughts of the Crescent, who will be looking to reach the final for the second year in a row.

Not only were Comp finalists last year but they were also the victors, and they will be confident of moving one step away from retaining their title having impressed last time out.

It was just less than two weeks ago that they secured a hard-earned five-point victory over Limerick rivals Ardscoil Rís at Thomond Park thanks to tries from Mark Fitzgerald, and Joe McEnery along with three penalties and two conversions from Eoin O’Callaghan.

It was just less than four weeks ago since Christians last competed in this prestigious tournament, and it is likely the celebrations following that triumph have only quietened down recently.

That day a sensational individual try from Chris Barrett in the final minute was enough for CBC, who had trailed by 11 points moments earlier, to claim a one-point win against their arch rivals Pres.

Whether that prolonged break will be a benefit or a hinderance will become known in due course but either way Christians will be backed by a large, vocal and local crowd, although Crescent will also bring big numbers to Leeside.

This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season and it was Christians who emerged victorious in the opening fixture of the campaign back in October by a score of 24 to 17.

It promises to be another entertaining contest as does the battle between Pres and St Munchin’s 24 hours or so later.

Both last four clashes will be streamed live by The Irish Examiner - the link can be found on our website - with commentary on Tuesday’s match coming from Darragh Frawley, Jonny Holland and Duncan Williams.

CBC and Crescent College have named their starting 15s and their substitutes ahead of their game as they both look to book a place in the showpiece occasion.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: B Lynch, E Cahill Murphy, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, C Barrett, C P O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, A Wrona, H Foster, M Doyle, M Foy, M Skelly, D Rock, É McCarthy.

Replacements: S O’Shaughnessy, C Walsh, D Callaghan, C Kennelly, G Good, O Prenter, C Foley, L O’Leary, R O’Keefe, J O’Callaghan.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: J O’Dwyer, E Cusack, E O’Callaghan, J McEnery, J Boland, R Godfrey, M Lyons; M Fitzgerald, C Clery, D O’Dwyer, J Somers, S Magee, F Casserly, A Ahearne, C Kelly.

Replacements: J Byrne, C Lanigan Ryan, C Ryan, J Power, C Fenton, C Quinn, M O’Mara, O Davey, B Gallagher, E Bennett.

Referee: Joy Neville (MAR).