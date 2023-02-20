Peter O'Mahony pens IRFU contract extension until end of 2023/24 season

Munster and Ireland back row O'Mahony has signed a year-long contract extension until the end of the 2023/24 season.

O'Mahony made his debut in the 2012 Six Nations Championship against Italy and has gone on to win 91 caps for his country. He captained Ireland on 10 occasions and was captain for the Lions in the opening Test against New Zealand in the 2017 series.

The Cork man has won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2014 and 2015, Grand Slam in 2018 and Triple Crown in 2022. He was at two Rugby World Cups in 2015 and 2019, starting seven games across the two tournaments.

O'Mahony has donned the Munster jersey 171 times scoring 15 tries. At the age of 24, he was appointed captain of his home province in 2013.

O'Mahony is delighted to continue his journey with the Irish team.

"The journey this Ireland squad has been on since the World Cup in Japan has been incredible to be a part of," he says. "There is a hunger to learn and compete and a great camaraderie in the group. My ambition is to compete at a third World Cup and help this team achieve success over the coming weeks and months."

"Peter has been an important figure in Irish rugby for over a decade," said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora, "and has contributed massively to the success the Ireland men's team has enjoyed across that period.

"He is a born leader and galvanises those around him. We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster."