Tom Curry, George Ford and Courtney Lawes named in 36-man England squad

Fit-again trio Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry and George Ford have been included in England’s 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Northampton forward Lawes, the vice-captain, and Sale duo Curry and Ford return after respective calf, hamstring and Achilles injuries. Kyle Sinckler, who sustained a facial injury in the 31-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham last Sunday, also features.