The Cork native has now scored 32 tries in 65 appearances, having been released from Irish camp this week for this URC clash.
Hat-trick Hero Coombes: 'Things are starting to click'

STAR MAN: Munster's Gavin Coombes celebrates. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 22:21
John Fallon

Hat-trick hero Gavin Coombes said they are hitting top form under their new coaching team at just the right time heading into the business end of the season.

The Cork native has now scored 32 tries in 65 appearances, having been released from Irish camp this week for this URC clash.

“We have a good group of guys here so it was easy to come back in, just enjoy rugby and you see the way we played tonight, everyone is enjoying it and everyone is starting to click in the system.

“It was a good performance but we need to kick on again in two weeks’ time against Scarlets,” said the No.8.

The victory keeps Munster on course for a knockout place in the URC and qualification for the Champions Cup and Coombes said they were now really start to motor under Graham Rowntree and his management team.

“We have new coaches, a new way of training and a new way of playing and everyone is buying into it and everyone is getting to grips with the game-plan now, so things are starting to click,” he added.

