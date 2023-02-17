Ulster stay in third despite Glasgow defeat 

GLASGOW WARRIOR 17 ULSTER 11

Ulster remain in third place in the URC table after securing a late losing bonus point but their hopes of moving well clear of the chasers was thwarted by a winning Glasgow Warriors’ side that now sits just a single point behind the Kingspan outfit.

Glasgow outscored their opponents three tries to one and looked to be in command when they crossed for the third of their touchdowns only for Ulster to show immense strength and character in clawing their way back up field and eventually forcing a penalty, converted by replacement scrum half John Cooney that earned the visitors the vital bonus point that keeps Ulster ahead of Glasgow.

Cooney, who is the subject of an international change from Ireland to Scotland made his mark in front of Scotland coach, Gregor Townsend, when he came off the bench. But in truth it was the Glasgow bench, containing five Scotland caps, that really shaped the later stages of the game with telling contributions from scrum-half Ali Price, hooker Fraser Brown and tighthead Simon Berghan.

For Ulster Rory Sutherland, much to the delight of Townsend, looked purposeful off the bench, but overall Ulster lacked the creativity that even in the wet conditions would have been useful.

In a game that was hugely affected by the wet conditions at Scotstoun and which limited the amount of backline play, both sides showed intense determination in the opening minutes of the game, Glasgow with waves of attacks in the Ulster 22m and the visitors with watertight defence.

All of which added up to a stalemate first quarter. That perception was pieced when following a spilled ball by Ethan McIlroy, Glasgow mauled from a close range line-out to produce an unconverted try for flanker Sione Vailanu.

Ulster looked to be in a strong position to reply from a five-metre line-out, only to be penalised for blocking, allowing Glasgow to relieve pressure. But a minute later Ulster were pounding the home team’s line, their efforts frustrated, however, by a trenchant defence that forced a goal-line drop-out.

From a third blitz on the Glasgow line, Ulster struck and it was youngster Harry Sheridan who plunged over for the second unconverted try of the game. Ulster tried to replicate their unrelenting driving play just before half time only for Glasgow’s defence to remain a closed door, but in the final play of first forty minutes Ulster edged into the lead with a penalty from Nathan Doak for an interval advantage.

Glasgow quickly tried to claw back the deficit points in the opening exchanges of the second half but the Warriors’ attempts to barge their way over the Ulster line came to naught.

As in the first half Ulster replied in kind and had a priceless chance to increase their lead from a five-metre line-out. But again defence trumped attack. Then after Glasgow stepped up the tempo they made the best of a five-metre line-out with a clever move round the front that ended with Jack Dempsey crashing over.

Glasgow looked threatening when replacement Ali Price made a slicing break, the support from Sam Johnson and Stafford McDowall making a try look likely. Ulster’s scramble defence, however, was up to the task of stopping the move.

The home side, however, were given a further chance to nail the game, with a penalty kick to the corner and this time the Warriors made no mistake with their line-out maul, producing a try for Scotland hooker Fraser Brown. Crucially replacement out half Duncan Weir converted the try to put Glasgow nine points clear.

Inevitably such a tight game would have its own late drama and it came from an injury-time penalty by Ulster’s replacement scrum-half and Scotland ‘prospect’ John Cooney to give his side a deserved losing bonus point.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: J McKay; C Forbes, S McDowall (Capt), S Johnson, O Smith; T Jordan, J Dobie; N McBeth, J Matthews, L Sordoni; L Bean, S Cummings; T Gordon, S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Replacements: F Brown for J Matthews (57), J Bhatti for N McBeath (57), S Berghan for L Sordino (57), JP du Preez for Cummings (57), A Samuel for Bean (77), E Ferrie for Vailanu (77), A Price for Dobie (57), D Weir for Jordan (67)

ULSTER: E McIlroy; B Moxham, J Hume, S Moore, J Stockdale; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, J Toomaga-Allen; A O’Connor (Capt), K Treadwell; H Sheridan, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew for T Stewart (61), R Sutherland for O’Sulliven (46), A Warwick for Toomaga-Allen (67), C Izuchukwu for O’Connor (67), G Jones for Timoney (61), J Cooney, for Doak (50), L Marshall for Hume (77) C Gilroy for Moxham (57) Craig Evans (WRU)