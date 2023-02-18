Returning Irish players back in the fold for Leinster

Having been forced to make do without a host of internationals for their most recent game against Cardiff on January 28, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is pleased to be able to call upon a quartet of Irish squad players for tonight’s clash against Dragons at the RDS in the United Rugby Championship (kick-off 7.35pm).

After missing out on match day selection for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Jamie Osborne all feature in the back line as the Blues look to make it 14th consecutive wins in this season’s URC. Called up to camp ahead of last weekend’s encounter with France, Michael Milne is named at loosehead prop for the visit of the Welsh region to Ballsbridge.