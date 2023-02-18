Returning Irish players back in the fold for Leinster

Having been forced to make do without a host of internationals for their most recent game against Cardiff on January 28, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is pleased to be able to call upon a quartet of Irish squad players for tonight’s clash against Dragons at the RDS in the United Rugby Championship (kick-off 7.35pm).
After missing out on match day selection for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations, Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Jamie Osborne all feature in the back line as the Blues look to make it 14th consecutive wins in this season’s URC. Called up to camp ahead of last weekend’s encounter with France, Michael Milne is named at loosehead prop for the visit of the Welsh region to Ballsbridge.
“First of all, they’ve been great in terms of coming back in. Excited to be joining up with the group again. They all bring something a bit different. The attitude is excellent. Obviously there’s this split post-Europe, where guys go into camp,” Cullen remarked at a pre-match press conference yesterday.
“Then you’re left with a group that starts the journey or a period together. The Cardiff week, it’s hard work because you come to the end of a block [it was their 10th game in as many weeks], but it’s the start in many ways for this gang.” Joe McCarthy was also released from the Ireland squad at the beginning of the week, but an ankle injury puts him out of contention for this evening’s contest. This is a significant set-back for the young second-row, who was hoping to force his way up the international ladder with Munster’s Tadhg Beirne having been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations.
“We’ll get an update out on him [McCarthy] on Monday, but he’s not available due to injury basically. That [McCarthy's injury] is an unfortunate part of the game. Ryan Baird, he came back and trained with us at the start of the week, but he’s back in camp now,” Cullen added.
Aside from the returning Irish players, Cullen is able to call upon significant experience in the form of Dave Kearney, the aforementioned Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath and Max Deegan.
Arriving in Dublin at a time of considerable turmoil in the Welsh Rugby Union, Dragons have included ex-Munster back and Kerry native JJ Hanrahan amongst their replacements as the Newport men look to pick just their fourth victory of the campaign.
: J O’Brien; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan
: L Barron, J Boyle, T Clarkson, J Jenkins, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, R Russell.
A O’Brien; S Tomkinson, S Hughes, J Dixon, A Hewitt; W Reed, R Williams; R Jones, B Coghlan, L Fairbrother; M Screech, B Carter; B Fry, T Basham, R Moriarty.
: J Benjamin, A Seiuli, C Coleman, S Lonsdale, R Woodman, L Jones, JJ Hanrahan, J Williams.