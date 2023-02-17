Max Deegan using Caelan Doris as benchmark in bid to hit new heights

Spare a thought for Nolann Le Garrec, or Baptiste Couilloud, or any French scrum-half whose surname isn’t Dupont. There is no more forlorn brief now than that of backup to the world’s best player and force of nature that is the pocket powerhouse.

Dupont isn’t just supremely talented, he seems indestructible with it having started all 20 Six Nations games since cementing his place in the line-up with a 33-minute cameo when replacing Morgan Parra against England in 2019.

Baptiste Serin had a spell as his Championship understudy, so did Maxime Lucu. Now its Le Garrec and Couilloud fighting for the scraps that fall from the great man’s table in the form of the odd minute here or there.

Dupont’s deputies have managed only 104 minutes across those last 20 Six Nations games, Not one of those has come in the first two rounds this year. To put that in context: Ireland’s replacement nines managed 93 minutes in 2022 alone.

If that’s an admittedly extreme example of one man’s grip on his shirt then others are holding sway with a similar conviction. Caelan Doris, for instance, has gone the full 80 minutes in 16 of his 21 Tests since he nailed down the No.8 position.

The Mayo man’s performance against Dupont’s French side last Saturday, a full-court press of excellence on both sides of the ball, removed any doubt about his elevated standing in the game.

Doris is now accepted as world-class. Everyone knows he would be the starting No.8 if the British and Irish Lions were playing tomorrow and it seems like New Zealand’s Ardie Savea is the only name being mentioned in the same breath.

Behind him in the queue with Ireland is Jack Conan, who started all three Tests for the Lions in South Africa two summers ago, and Munster’s Gavin Coombes. Beyond that there is Max Deegan who will face Dragons with Leinster tomorrow.

Deegan is a very, very good rugby player who captained Emerging Ireland in their two games late last year. The second of his two senior caps came last November against Fiji, but injuries have cost him more opportunities at key times.

He lost 12 months to a cruciate ligament injury in late 2020 while an ankle problem suffered against Munster in late December meant he had little tape to show the Ireland brains trust before they picked the latest squad.

And then there is Doris. How do you process that?

“Caelan, he's playing so well so, if anything, that's just gonna push me on to get better, you know? He is playing as well as he is,” said Deegan. “You can only tip your hat to him at the moment.

“And then for me, it's just focusing on my own game. I know the level where he's at, which is way up there, world-class No.8. That’s the level he is playing at and all I can do is try to become that.”

For Deegan, that boils down to doing everything he can with the province in the URC right now and Stuart Lancaster has already urged some of those players hoping to step up to take heart from Ross Byrne’s return to the Irish squad.

Lancaster and Leo Cullen have also told their players to watch the Test games as students rather than fans so Deegan couldn’t help but be blown away by the 46 minutes ball-in-play time in that game last weekend.

‘Sick’ he called it. Not just in the risk such output poses to the contents of a player’s stomach, but in the urban dictionary sense of the word as it applies to something extraordinary or out of this world.

The Ireland back row had a large part to play in that.

"I thought Caelan was unreal. Our back row, for the most part, out-played their back-row. Their back-row for the most part was pretty quiet. You know, (Grégory) Alldritt going off after fifty-something minutes, it's not really not usually what he does.

“(Anthony) Jelonch was quiet as well. I just thought our lads were excellent, Josh (van der Flier) doing his thing and then Caelan, unbelievably solid, that work rate and, you know, he's got that X-factor.”

That's the standard, it's up to everyone else to match it.