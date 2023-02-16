Jack Conan not buying into the hype on or off the pitch

Ireland have provided plenty of thrills and spills so far in this Six Nations but Jack Conan can't see how the entertainment value will match up when the streaming service screens its rugby documentary down the line.

All six sides have had to open their doors to the film-makers in recent weeks with tournament organisers hoping that the resulting series can do for them what something like ‘Drive to Survive’ has managed for Formula 1.

The wave of sports documentaries is cresting all the time with golf, tennis, football and others all getting in on the act and behind closed doors as world famous stars let their guard down in front of the cameras.

“Most of us they’ve seen so far is just having craic and playing games before training sessions so I don’t know if it’s going to be the most riveting TV people have watched when it finally comes out.

“Look, it’s great for the game, to develop it, and have more eyes on the sport and I hope it comes out well,” he said at Ireland’s training centre in Abboststown on Thursday, “but it hasn’t been too much of a distraction yet.” That refusal to be sidetracked by noises inside or outside camp has been reflected in a team that has earned a maximum of ten points from their opening two games against Wales and France even though key players have been missing.

Conan didn’t play down Ireland’s performance against France, not by any stretch of the imagination, but the Leinster forward will tell you that there is plenty more to come from a side that “butchered” a number of easy scoring opportunities last weekend.

“There's so much that we get wrong at times. We're looking at clips today and we've butchered tries that are simple, easy tries to score with just an extra pass, better communication, better body shape, better body language, things like that.

“There's always more to be better at. We break it down to the smallest moments of our lifts and lineouts, the way we run our attacking game, our defensive pressure we put on teams, our rucking decisions, our attacking ruck, our defensive ruck, everything like that.

“It's a constant work in progress. Even the small meeting we had this morning in units, we let them off the hook massively at times last weekend and I'm sure they're sitting in their camp going, 'Yeah, we could have scored here or there'.” That level of self-criticism and attention to detail is reflected in a refusal to look ahead to round five and the possibility that the claim could claim a title, or even a Grand Slam, on home soil when England come to town.

Trips to Rome and Edinburgh lie in wait before that can be countenanced and Conan painted a complete picture of the environment and the culture in the squad, cultivated by the coaches, that will not allow minds to drift away from the job at hand.

“There are no walls, there are no egos, which is incredible. I really do mean that: there are no egos. Everyone knows their role and what they can bring to the environment and I think it just harnesses everyone’s potential.”