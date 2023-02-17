Ospreys visit Thomond on an 'upward curve' after recent European scalps 

A first meeting with Ospreys in 16 months provides Munster with an opportunity to gain a first victory over a Welsh region this season as the BKT United Rugby Championship returns at Thomond Park on Friday night (7:35pm).

The seeds of Munster’s struggle to gain a foothold in the top eight of the URC table necessary for an end of season play-off place were sown back in September with back-to-back defeats on the road to Cardiff and then Dragons getting the Graham Rowntree era off to a shaky start that was not properly righted until November.

Munster have since climbed from 14th place to sixth and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup but with five rounds of the URC regular season remaining, the last two of which are away to the Stormers and Sharks in South Africa, attack coach Mike Prendergast this week admitted there no jokers left to play and that victory in the next three home matches starting with Friday's clash, was essential for the province to reach the quarter-finals.

That the first of those is against a side that, while still languishing in 12th place, has turned a corner of their own in recent weeks with European away wins over both Montpellier and Leicester Tigers, respectively the French and English champions, to reach the Round of 16 does not make that a given, as Prendergast also pointed out.

“I think any team that plays under a guy like (head coach) Toby Booth would always be competitive, would have a good set-piece. They are the team which kicks the ball the most, quite organised after that and, to be fair, they have added probably a few layers to their attack I have noticed over the last six or seven games.

“They have won the last six out of seven games. We have had a little block of seven out of 10 games so we have two teams that are in form at the moment, so it is set up to be a good game, very competitive and they are on an upward curve. They have won a number of games, but they have won games away from home … to go to Montpellier and win is quite a big ask. Montpellier are the Top 14 champions last season.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a tough game but one we are really looking forward to back in Thomond Park on a Friday night and a lot to be excited about, especially after the last couple of weeks. We spoke to the boys about that this morning. There is a good buzz around Irish rugby at the moment and every time you put on a jersey for a province and you go out and represent Munster this weekend, it is something to be excited about.”

Simon Zebo gets his chance when he returns to the Munster line-up for his first appearance since December 2. Munster’s record try scorer is one of three changes, there is also a positional switch, to the starting XV which helped secure a 40-30 victory last time out at Benetton in Treviso on January 28.

Gavin Coombes has been released from the Ireland squad to take his place at No.8 and Jack O’Donoghue has completed a two-game suspension to captain the side from blindside flanker.

Zebo sustained a knee injury against Edinburgh in the Scottish capital 11 weeks ago and has seen been laid low by illness and the 32-year-old is selected on the left wing as Liam Coombes switches to the right with Calvin Nash unavailable due to a chest injury.

O’Donoghue had been sidelined following his red card against Northampton Saints in the home European pool game on January 14 but returns at the expense of Jack O’Sullivan, who drops the replacements, while Gavin Coombes’ availability means Alex Kendellen also moves to the bench.

The Munster XV is otherwise unchanged from the six-try win in Italy. Fly-half Ben Healy is among the replacements after returning from international duty with Scotland but there is no place in the matchday 23 for Keith Earls despite the veteran wing’s release from the Ireland camp.

Rory Scannell covers the outside back positions from the bench with academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan in line for a home senior debut and his first appearance of the season as Patterson’s back-up.

MUNSTER: S Daly; L Coombes, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Zebo; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, M Donnelly, S Archer, J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen, E Coughlan, B Healy, R Scannell.

OSPREYS: M Nagy; L Morgan, M Collins, O Watkin, K Giles; S Myler, R Morgan-Williams; N Smith - captain, E Taione, T Botha; B Davies, H Sutton; J Regan, E Roots, M Morris.

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, G Phillips, R Henry, J Fender, H Deaves, M Aubrey, J Walsh, I Hopkins.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).