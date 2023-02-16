Blow for Munster and Ireland as Tadhg Beirne set for extended period on sidelines 

The lock suffered an ankle injury in Ireland's win over France last weekend. 
Blow for Munster and Ireland as Tadhg Beirne set for extended period on sidelines 

UNDER THE KNIFE: Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne receives treatment for an injury from Dr Ciaran Cosgrave. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:45
Shane Donovan

Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, following an ankle injury sustained against France last weekend. 

Munster lock Beirne is to undergo surgery on the injured ankle on Thursday, with the IRFU noting that the knock-on effect of going under the knife will be a 12-week spell on the sidelines.

Beirne (31) is likely to miss a crucial part of the run-in of Munster's season, as Graham Rowntree's charges look to secure a high URC finish and go deep in Europe. 

“Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France,” read a tweet from Irish Rugby.

“Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.”

How Andy Farrell deals with Beirne's absence will be an intriguing one, with the likes of Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird all looking to step up. 

More in this section

Wales v Argentina - Autumn International - Principality Stadium Welsh rugby players’ union: ‘Players have had enough’ amid contract uncertainty
Ulster v Bath - Heineken Champions Cup Pool 3 Round 6 Injury forces Jack McGrath to call time on stellar career
Dragons v Munster - United Rugby Championship Simon Zebo returns as Rowntree names Munster side for Ospreys clash 
<p>La Rochelle's coach Ronan O'Gara is seen ahead of the French Top 14 rugby union match between La Rochelle and Perpignan USAP at The Marcel Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France, on September 17, 2022.  (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

Ronan O'Gara avoids further ban after new disciplinary hearing

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.283 s