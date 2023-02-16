Blow for Munster and Ireland as Tadhg Beirne set for extended period on sidelines 

Tadhg Beirne has been ruled out of the rest of Ireland's Six Nations campaign, following an ankle injury sustained against France last weekend.
Munster lock Beirne is to undergo surgery on the injured ankle on Thursday, with the IRFU noting that the knock-on effect of going under the knife will be a 12-week spell on the sidelines.
Beirne (31) is likely to miss a crucial part of the run-in of Munster's season, as Graham Rowntree's charges look to secure a high URC finish and go deep in Europe.
“Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France,” read a tweet from Irish Rugby.
“Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.”
How Andy Farrell deals with Beirne's absence will be an intriguing one, with the likes of Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird all looking to step up.