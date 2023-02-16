Ronan O'Gara avoids further ban after new disciplinary hearing

The decision means that O’Gara will be able to come down from the stands in Saturday’s Top 14 match against Castres Olympique
La Rochelle's coach Ronan O'Gara is seen ahead of the French Top 14 rugby union match between La Rochelle and Perpignan USAP at The Marcel Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France, on September 17, 2022.  (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:42
James Harrington

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara has avoided sanction after being cited for his behaviour during his side’s 39-36 Top 14 defeat at Racing 92 on Saturday, January 28.

Following a delayed hearing, the LNR said in a statement issued late on Wednesday, February 15 that, “after analysing the reports of the match officials and hearing the arguments of the licensee and his representatives, the Disciplinary and Rules Committee decided that no disciplinary sanction should be imposed on Mr Ronan O’Gara.” 

The decision means that O’Gara will be able to come down from the stands and interact with his players during Saturday’s Top 14 match against Castres Olympique at Stade Pierre Fabre - a must-win for his side following two domestic defeats in a row against a side that has not lost at home since December 2020.

He had been reported to the disciplinary committee for behaviour “likely to constitute a breach of the General Regulations of the LNR and FFR,” two days before his 10-week suspension for 'inappropriate comments' directed at FFR head of refereeing Franck Maciello had been due to end.

Regional newspaper Sud-Ouest reported that the citing may be due to the fact that O'Gara was in the dressing room area at La Defense Arena at halftime, where he "encouraged his players to leave the locker room before the start of the second half," in contravention of his touchline and dressing room suspension.

He already served two suspensions this season for a total of 16 weeks. His most recent ban ended on January 30.

Since taking sole charge at La Rochelle in July 2021, O'Gara has been sanctioned by the LNR's disciplinary committee five times. He has been handed a total of 20 weeks' suspension, and a formal reprimand. 

