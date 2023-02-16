Liam Coombes: Unity key for Munster as internationals return

Squad unity is the key, Liam Coombes believes, to Munster confidence going into Friday night’s clash with Ospreys as the BKT United Rugby Championship campaign resumes at Thomond Park.

Munster signed off before the two-week Six Nations break with a 40-30 victory at Benetton in Treviso having already waved farewell to their Ireland contingent and will also be short-handed for the visit of the in-form Welsh region to Limerick as the chase for the top eight and an end-of-season play-off berth intensifies.

Head coach Graham Rowntree will have Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls and Roman Salanoa back from Irish camp for the Round 14 game, while Ben Healy has been released from the Scotland squad, but Munster will still be without influential squad leaders including captain Peter O’Mahony, the injured Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Dave Kilcoyne, and Conor Murray this weekend.

Liam Coombes, like his cousin Gavin, a native of Skibbereen in west Cork, is ready to take the opportunity that represents for him in the back three with a trio of experienced players unavailable. Full-back Mike Haley and wings Calvin Nash and Andrew Conway are ruled out through injury but Coombes, 25, said the absence of frontline players is no longer the cause for concern it may once have been.

"We're trying to create an environment where whoever steps in is able to do a job, that real squad mentality,” he said.

"So I just have to be ready for when my opportunity comes. I've been on a few (matchday squads) recently so I'm really enjoying that and I think everyone on the squad is eager to get those opportunities and when they get on the field everybody needs to perform to the best of their ability and show what they're able to do.

"It's a really competitive squad, especially in the back three. We've got some world-class internationals there and younger guys then trying to prove themselves as well. So there's real competition there but we're all enjoying it."

With tries against both Leinster and superb finish against the Lions since Christmas, Coombes has already shown a propensity to grab his opportunities with both hands and he is in line for his 19th senior Munster appearance tomorrow in what would be his seventh of the season having already exceeded his total of four caps in 2021-22.

The current campaign, under attack coach Mike Prendergast, has seen him play on either wing, whereas his three starts last season came at outside centre. Understandably he is grateful to be selected wherever needed in a progressive gameplan that encourages width and empowers individuals to play what they see and whether it is 11, 13, or 14, added: "Either way I'm getting my hands on the ball and enjoying it in both facets. There are probably a few differences defensively but in attack it's quite similar really.

“It’s really enjoyable, Mike’s given us that freedom to back ourselves, like when we receive a kick just really go after them and play what we see. So we have that bit more freedom I think to back our own ability and beat players one on one.

“And we’re getting quick into shape off that as well, which has helped us big time.”

Coombes’s focus on fielding kicks and counter-attacking reflects URC statistics that reveal Munster have scored a league-leading eight tries from kick returns this season and that could be a useful weapon against an Ospreys side that likes to put in plenty of kicks.

“We’ve noticed their run in form, they’ve won six out of their last seven and their form in Europe, so we know how much of a challenge it is.

“In terms of more detailed stuff, I think they’re one of the highest kicking teams in the URC, so we definitely have to be switched on as a back three and their kicking threats from nine and 10 and across the backline.

“They’ve showed in recent weeks quite a strong attacking game, against Leicester and Montpellier in Europe especially so we need to be switched on in all facets of our game.”