Leinster Schools Cup game to be replayed after team fields ineligible player

A replay of the game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College has been ordered after it was established that Clongowes had fielded an ineligible player
Leinster Schools Cup game to be replayed after team fields ineligible player

REPLAY: Clongowes Wood College players parade in front of their supporters before the original game against Terenure. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 11:48
Cian Locke

A replay of the Leinster Rugby Schools Cup game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College has been ordered after it was established that Clongowes had fielded an ineligible player in the original game.

Clongowes won the first round match by 17-15.

Following a meeting of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee on Monday afternoon, it has been decided that the Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first round game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College will be replayed on Monday, February 20 in Energia Park.

The decision to replay the fixture follows an independent submission, unrelated to either school, that Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible in contravention of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.

On the evidence available, it has been decided by the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee, to replay the game next Monday.

The winner of the game will face St Michael’s College in the second round of the Schools Senior Cup on a date yet to be confirmed.

More in this section

Scotland Rugby Squad Training Munster boosted by return of Ireland stars and Scotland recruit Ben Healy 
RG Snyman 24/1/2023 Concern over Tadhg Beirne but RG Snyman to return
Ross Byrne 10/2/2023 Ross Byrne shows the path to Ireland call, says Stuart Lancaster
<p>England Head Coach Steve Borthwick before the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham  , last weekend. </p>

Steve Borthwick: England 'a bit behind' Ireland and France

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.266 s