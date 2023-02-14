Leinster Schools Cup game to be replayed after team fields ineligible player

A replay of the Leinster Rugby Schools Cup game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College has been ordered after it was established that Clongowes had fielded an ineligible player in the original game.
Clongowes won the first round match by 17-15.
Following a meeting of the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee on Monday afternoon, it has been decided that the Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup first round game between Clongowes Wood College and Terenure College will be replayed on Monday, February 20 in Energia Park.
The decision to replay the fixture follows an independent submission, unrelated to either school, that Clongowes Wood College fielded an ineligible in contravention of Regulation 8.6 of the Leinster Rugby Games Master’s Handbook and Schools Competition Regulations.
On the evidence available, it has been decided by the Leinster Rugby Schools Committee, to replay the game next Monday.
The winner of the game will face St Michael’s College in the second round of the Schools Senior Cup on a date yet to be confirmed.