Munster boosted by return of Ireland stars and Scotland recruit Ben Healy 

Munster will welcome back Ben Healy from Scotland camp for Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship resumption at home to Ospreys with Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls and Roman Salanoa returning from the Ireland squad for the Thomond Park clash.

Head coach Graham Rowntree’s selection options have been boosted by the lack of Guinness Six Nations action this weekend as he prepares his players for a must-win Round 14 tie as the battle hots up to secure qualification for the end-of-season play-offs.

Fly-half Healy returns from Scotland’s Six Nations squad while No.8 Coombes, wing Earls and tighthead Salanoa are back from Ireland camp following their release by head coach Andy Farrell but the Munster management will be waiting anxiously for the outcome of Tadhg Beirne’s visit to a specialist on Monday as his treatment plan is determined for the lower leg injury he sustained in the championship home win over France.

Beirne was on crutches, his left leg in a protective boot as the full-time whistle sounded on Ireland’s memorable 32-19 victory and with Farrell declaring the prognosis was “not looking good” for the lock/flanker, there will be concerns about the British and Irish Lions’ availability for Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 trip to South Africa to play the Sharks in Durban on March 30.

Munster will still be missing Beirne’s fellow locks RG Snyman (knee), Thomas Ahern (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head) and Eoin O’Connor (shoulder) for the visit of an Ospreys side with European ambitions of their own after an upturn in form over the last two months, though they currently lie 12th in the URC standings with four wins from 13 and trail sixth-placed Munster by eight points.

Snyman remains on course for a March return following two serious knee injuries and has been increasing his training load on the road to recovery but Munster have added some front-row casualties to their injury list with both prop Liam O’Connor and hooker Chris Moore beginning rehabilitation periods after sustaining neck injuries with their clubs on AIL duty.

The pair join back-three players Andrew Conway (knee), Mike Haley (ankle) and Calvin Nash (chest) on Munster’s treatment tables, as well as fellow front-rowers Jeremy Loughman (thigh) and James French (leg), with back-rower Jack Daly also a long-term absentee with a knee injury.