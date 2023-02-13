Tadhg Beirne heading for specialist for news on leg injury after France game 

Captain Johnny Sexton to be managed for the groin injury he picked up early in the second half at Aviva Stadium.
Tadhg Beirne of Ireland leaves the pitch with an injury on Saturday. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 13:09
Simon Lewis

Tadhg Beirne is set to see a specialist on Monday as Ireland wait for a verdict on the lock’s leg injury sustained in the Guinness Six Nations victory over France at the weekend.

Beirne limped out of the round-two clash of the two top-ranked sides in the world early in the second half looking in considerable pain with head coach, speaking after his team’s 32-19 win, offering a pessimistic prognosis on the British & Irish Lions’ forward’s prospects of an early return to the pitch.

Ireland on Monday named a 25-man squad for this week’s two-day mini-camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on Thursday and Friday while the rest of the 38-player Six Nations squad returned to their provinces having been made available for this weekend’s URC fixtures.

Hooker Rob Herring will remain with the Ireland squad as he proceeds through the Return to Play protocols following a high hit from Uini Atonio, for which the France tighthead prop received a yellow card. Atonio was on Monday cited to appear before an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and could face further punishment for the act of foul play.

Ireland will also monitor a number of further fitness issues in Farrell’s squad with captain Johnny Sexton to be managed for the groin injury he picked up early in the second half at Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

Five players missed the victory over France with hooker Dan Sheehan set to continue his hamstring rehabilitation under the supervision of the Ireland medical team while Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.

Friday’s training session will see Ireland train with the Ireland Under-20s, who continued their own unbeaten start to their Six Nations campaign with a late victory over France in Cork.

Ireland Squad Mini-Camp 16-17th February, 2023 

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps 

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps 

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps 

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps 

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps 

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps 

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps 

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps 

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps 

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps 

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps 

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps 

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps 

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps 

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps 

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps 

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps 

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps 

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps 

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps 

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps 

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c) 

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps 

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps 

Released to Provinces 

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap 

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps 

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps 

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps 

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap 

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) * 

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps 

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) * 

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap 

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) * 

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) * 

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

<p>France's Uini Atonio reacts after being shown a yellow card for hsi tackle on Rob Herring. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.</p>

France prop Atonio cited for high tackle on Rob Herring

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

