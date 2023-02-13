Tadhg Beirne heading for specialist for news on leg injury after France game 

Tadhg Beirne is set to see a specialist on Monday as Ireland wait for a verdict on the lock’s leg injury sustained in the Guinness Six Nations victory over France at the weekend.
Beirne limped out of the round-two clash of the two top-ranked sides in the world early in the second half looking in considerable pain with head coach, speaking after his team’s 32-19 win, offering a pessimistic prognosis on the British & Irish Lions’ forward’s prospects of an early return to the pitch.
Ireland on Monday named a 25-man squad for this week’s two-day mini-camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on Thursday and Friday while the rest of the 38-player Six Nations squad returned to their provinces having been made available for this weekend’s URC fixtures.
Hooker Rob Herring will remain with the Ireland squad as he proceeds through the Return to Play protocols following a high hit from Uini Atonio, for which the France tighthead prop received a yellow card. Atonio was on Monday cited to appear before an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and could face further punishment for the act of foul play.
Ireland will also monitor a number of further fitness issues in Farrell’s squad with captain Johnny Sexton to be managed for the groin injury he picked up early in the second half at Aviva Stadium last Saturday.
Five players missed the victory over France with hooker Dan Sheehan set to continue his hamstring rehabilitation under the supervision of the Ireland medical team while Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.
Friday’s training session will see Ireland train with the Ireland Under-20s, who continued their own unbeaten start to their Six Nations campaign with a late victory over France in Cork.
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *
Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps