Tadhg Beirne heading for specialist for news on leg injury after France game 

Tadhg Beirne is set to see a specialist on Monday as Ireland wait for a verdict on the lock’s leg injury sustained in the Guinness Six Nations victory over France at the weekend.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Beirne limped out of the round-two clash of the two top-ranked sides in the world early in the second half looking in considerable pain with head coach, speaking after his team’s 32-19 win, offering a pessimistic prognosis on the British & Irish Lions’ forward’s prospects of an early return to the pitch.

Ireland on Monday named a 25-man squad for this week’s two-day mini-camp at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on Thursday and Friday while the rest of the 38-player Six Nations squad returned to their provinces having been made available for this weekend’s URC fixtures.

Hooker Rob Herring will remain with the Ireland squad as he proceeds through the Return to Play protocols following a high hit from Uini Atonio, for which the France tighthead prop received a yellow card. Atonio was on Monday cited to appear before an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and could face further punishment for the act of foul play.

Ireland will also monitor a number of further fitness issues in Farrell’s squad with captain Johnny Sexton to be managed for the groin injury he picked up early in the second half at Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

Five players missed the victory over France with hooker Dan Sheehan set to continue his hamstring rehabilitation under the supervision of the Ireland medical team while Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson Park will continue their respective rehab programmes.

Friday’s training session will see Ireland train with the Ireland Under-20s, who continued their own unbeaten start to their Six Nations campaign with a late victory over France in Cork.

Ireland Squad Mini-Camp 16-17th February, 2023

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Released to Provinces

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD) *

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon) *

Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch) *

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps