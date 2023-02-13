France prop Atonio cited for high tackle on Rob Herring

France prop Uini Atonio has been cited for his high tackle on Ireland's Rob Herring on Saturday.
Herring was forced off the pitch for a HIA while Atonio was given a yellow card by referee Wayne Barnes.
The decision not to dismiss the Frenchman was widely criticised.
Atonio now faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and may face a suspension.
Red or yellow? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MRrHS0cp4L— The Rugby Guy (@jarryd_harris) February 11, 2023
“France prop, Uini Atonio will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously,” a Six Nations statement reads.
“Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.) in the Guinness Six Nations match between Ireland and France on Saturday 11th February 2023.
“The player will attend a hearing via video conference before an independent Judicial Committee consisting of Judge Mike Mika – Chairman (New Zealand), joined by former international Leon Lloyd (England) and former international Stefan Terblanche (South Africa)."