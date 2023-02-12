How French media reacted: Sometimes you fall onto the nettles, not the mattress

If France’s 14-match winning streak had to end - as it inevitably did - it was right that it should end at the home of the world’s number-one side in a match for the ages. That was the consensus from French journalists after Ireland won a modern epic 32-19 at the Aviva.

Midi Olympique’s “The king of the world is Irish” headline was no mere statement. It was - after Friday's preview edition had splashed with the legend, “Two kings for one world” - an honourable surrender, an admission that, after a week of hype, France came up short in Dublin.

“Over the course of a magnificent match, the Irish proved they are today the best rugby side in the world,” correspondent Marc Duzan wrote, after what - by scoreline count - is the biggest French defeat of the Fabien Galthie era.

He went on: “What struck the mind in Dublin? The continuous harassment, the perpetual aggression to which the Irish subjected the Tricolores, brave as a thousand in defence … but always seeming to operate on a ridge line as green waves crashed over them.”

L’Equipe’s Sunday edition - leading with a splas picture of a jubilant Garry Ringrose running in to score Ireland’s final try, watched by French defenders Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Taofifenua and Gael Fickou, all prone in his wake - described the result as a ‘Return to Earth’ for Galthie’s Bleus.

Its report, headlined, “Slapped by the Clover” wondered at the French gameplan, newly relaunched for the Six Nations. “In a match of insane intensity, Les Bleus exhausted themselves by trying to play too hard ... Mistakes, which were costly at the beginning, became insurmountable,” ran the standfirst.

Renaud Bourel’s opening salvo, however, focused on the spectacle. “At half-time, we were shouting: 'Again! Again! We want more!', caught up in … the show, its intensity, galvanised by the atmosphere of these great Tournament afternoons.”

Back to earth: The front page of France's L'Equipe on Sunday

France’s ambition - it’s the second game of a new and evolving attacking era - was their downfall, Bourel decided, developing his Midol colleague’s analysis. “If their discipline was, this time, almost perfect,” he wrote, “our ex-invincibles were caught up in their tactical score. Harassed by their opponents’ pressing, they nevertheless tried to play - a lot, probably too much, according to their own strategists.

“This is the problem with new offensive ambition against such an opponent. They make you dance on a wire. Sometimes you fall on the mattress side, sometimes into a nettle bush.”

Le Figaro decided France had ‘fallen with honour’ at the Aviva. “It had to happen,” wrote David Reyrat, handing this year’s Grand Slam to Ireland after two of the tournament’s five rounds.

“And we had a feeling that it could be in Dublin. After a fierce battle, the Blues fell 32-19. A bitter feeling they hadn't known for a year, six months and 25 days - since a narrow defeat in Australia on July 17, 2021. The series of 14 consecutive victories – a record for France – ended against the best team in the world. At their place.”

Sud-Ouest’s Arnaud David concurred. “We felt it [defeat] coming,” he wrote, “it was lurking. A 14-match winning streak came to an end … against an Irish team that justified their standing as world number one. Antoine Dupont and his comrades battled toe-to-toe for 70 minutes before cracking in the ‘money-time’ of a spectacular duel of formidable intensity.” For Le Monde, the game had one key message: “The 50,000 crowd and the TV viewers … have had confirmation: at the moment, Ireland and France dominate world rugby. Saturday’s game gave a tantalising teaser of a potential quarter-final clash at the World Cup.”

Clément Martel concluded his analysis with a forecast: “Just like a capricious rebound of the oval ball, or the Irish weather, rugby knows how to be unpredictable. And one evening’s defeat can become the breeding ground for future great games.”