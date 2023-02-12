Donal Lenihan: Now Ireland really do dare to dream

A game for the ages. Another breath-taking performance from Ireland. Another milestone banked on the back of a 13th consecutive victory on the hallowed turf of Lansdowne Road for the first time in Irish rugby history.

Where is this all going?

Saturday wasn’t just any old win. On the back of 14 successive victories of their own, the all-conquering Grand Slam holders France, with their sights firmly set on a fourth successive Six Nations win over Ireland, arrived in Dublin primed to lay a big psychological marker before a potential World Cup quarter final clash in Paris next October. How big an occasion might that prove on a Saturday evening in Saint Denis.

Clearly off the pace in Rome on the opening weekend when stumbling to a five point win over a gallant Italian side, it was clear from the way the French performed in a sensational opening half of rugby, that all their attention had been focused on this epic contest from the moment they assembled as a squad in the south of France three weeks earlier.

The prize on offer here was far more tangible than just the potential five tournament points up for grabs. This was the top two sides in the game coming together, not in a November series with little more than pride at stake, but with the associated pressures that come with chasing silverware in what is becoming an increasingly competitive competition.

Given their lofty status, the focus on this game from all corners of the rugby globe was enormous. Ian Foster and Joe Schmidt were tuning in from New Zealand, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, with their laptops at the ready, were running the rule over World Cup Pool B opposition Ireland and potential quarter-final opponents France. Meanwhile, down Sydney way, newly appointed Wallaby coach Eddie Jones must have been reflecting on what he was missing having been shown the door by England.

The fact that both sides contributed to one of the most competitive, engaging and thrilling opening halves of Six Nations rugby witnessed for some time could not be better timed with the World Cup coming sharply into focus. No wonder the frenzied pace and intensity dropped off somewhat in the second half where Ireland’s superior game management, rugby smarts and, one suspects, superb conditioning proved the difference.

The fact that Ireland closed out the game and finished stronger over the final ten pulsating minutes was even more satisfying for Andy Farrell given the personnel on board at that stage. With inspirational captain Johnny Sexton forced off eight minutes into the second half, having sustained at least three heavy collisions, the keys at No. 10 were handed to his Leinster understudy Ross Byrne.

This time last year I shared Byrne’s company for a pre-match Six Nations chat, in the shadow of the Aviva Stadium, a few hours before Ireland took to the field against Scotland. You could feel his pain that day with the lack of involvement he had in Farrell’s squad. He also made it clear he wasn’t giving up on the dream.

Having proved his temperament with that last gasp penalty against Australia in November, this was a test of a different kind, over 30 minutes on the bridge to steer Ireland home. Showing impressive resilient, Byrne slotted in seamlessly and was calmness personified.

The fact that he was accompanied by Craig Casey for the entire final quarter, when Conor Murray was replaced after an incredibly traumatic week for the entire Murray family, was an added bonus. Casey proved well up to the task.

For his part, Murray was exceptional and backed up his outstanding performance in Cardiff with another classy reminder of what he has to offer in his personal battle against the incomparable Antoine Dupont, whose very presence added another layer of stardust to an absorbing contest at the base of the ruck.

CREDIT both teams for the manner in which they went for the jugular from the outset with an opening half, played out at a blistering pace, that had everything. The levels of physicality around the contact area was matched in equal measure by the mesmeric counter-attacking skills of both teams as they went at it full throttle. France’s opening try from Damian Penaud offered a stark reminder of the brilliant counter-attacking skills of French teams of old and a warning that any loose kicks from Ireland would be punished to the full.

What makes this latest Irish success so sweet is that it was forged on the back of a growing and worrying injury list to key players and adversity, given that the entire squad would have been impacted by the accident that befell the Murray family during the week.

To win a game of this quality and intensity short four front line starters in Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw will prove massively beneficial down the track. It was achieved against a French side that should, without any question in my mind, have been permanently reduced to 14 men for a clear shoulder to head tackle by Uini Atonio on Rob Herring 25 minutes into the game.

The monstrous La Rochelle man is not a dirty player but, at 6’ 4”, needed to drop his body height entering a tackle of this nature - easier said than done in the heat of battle. Quite how the most experienced referee in the game could have downgraded the offence to yellow by claiming 'I’m not starting off with a high degree of danger' was ridiculous. I’m sure Herring would beg to differ too.

The lack of consistency in dealing with this type of high tackle reflects badly on the officiating of the game. The decision here was relatively straightforward. It was a red card offence. Even worse was the fact that Herring, despite clearly stumbling when attempting to get back on his feet, was just about to partake in a scrum minutes following the incident when it was clear he should have been immediately withdrawn for a HIA.

Thankfully somebody intervened and the Ulster hooker was protected from himself and removed before the scrum engagement took place. No surprise that he failed to return on completion of his injury assessment.

At least the magnitude of Ireland’s achievement in defeating France for the first time in four years wasn’t diluted by the French being reduced to 14 men for the remaining 55 minutes of the game. It will be interesting to see if World Rugby will review the decision.

That regrettable incident apart, this game had everything. Incredibly, given the quality of the opposition, Ireland maintained their average of scoring four tries a game to bag another valuable bonus point, along with the average concession of just one try per match, especially against a team with the fire power the French possess.

Perhaps the most satisfying aspect for Farrell and his coaching staff was that Ireland traded blow for blow against the type of team, with superior size and explosive physicality up front, that has proved problematic for both Leinster and Ireland in the recent past. One caveat however was the fact that, incredibly, there were only five scrums over the course of the entire 80 minutes which suited Ireland nicely.

Ireland are learning to cope with examinations of this nature, which is no harm given that South Africa share our pool at the World Cup. Having dealt with the Springbok challenge last November, adding this success over the French to the memory bank will do us no harm.

On a day Caelan Doris rose to even greater heights with a thunderous performance against one of the top No 8’s in the game in Greg Alldritt, Farrell will be bursting with pride at the character and resilience shown by players on the periphery of the starting side.

If Byrne and Casey kept the ship on track in that final quarter, the performance off the bench of Ronan Kelleher - who reminded everyone why he was the starting hooker before injury opened the door for Sheehan - unheralded Ulster tight head Tom O'Toole and demoted Lion Jack Conan, who all lifted the pace and carried the fight to the fatiguing French in that magnetic closing period.

Irish rugby is riding the crest of the wave at present. The challenge now is in maintaining an upward trajectory for the remainder of rugby’s most challenging of calendar years.