Clinical Ireland see off France to take major step towards Six Nations glory 

Ireland 32 France 19

Ireland ticked another significant box on the drive towards the Guinness Six Nations title as they claimed a bonus-point victory over defending champions France at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, ending Les Bleu’s 14-test winning streak in the process.

First-half tries from Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Andrew Porter, on his 50th Ireland cap, and second-half score from Garry Ringrose secured all five match points as Andy Farrell's men put in a statement performance against a team they had failed to beat in their last three attempts, hanging on to their world number one status in the process.

Ireland, missing five injured frontline starters in Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Robbie Henshaw as well as Test centurion Cian Healy, have now taken maximum points from the first two rounds following an opening-day 34-10 win in Wales with a trip to Rome to face Italy awaiting them in round three on February 25.

As befits a meeting of the top two sides in the world rankings this was a pulsating contest of the highest order, Ireland shading the first half 22-16 and ahead on the try count by three to one with France’s Damian Penaud scoring their only try on 17 minutes in a high-quality Test match.

Both teams had conceded double digits in penalties in their round-one fixtures, France having staged a narrow escape with a 29-24 win over Italy but were very nearly punished in Rome for the 18 they gave up to their hosts.

This time, though, they cleaned up their act, though Uini Atonio was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes on 25 minutes for a high hit on Rob Herring that saw the Ireland hooker removed for a Head Injury Assessment from which he did not return.

JOYOUS SCENES: Ireland players celebrate as Garry Ringrose (centre) scores their side's fourth try of the game.

It was the top-drawer rugby rather than discipline that was the focal point, however with four tries coming in the opening 40 minutes after France full-back Thomas Ramos had kicked the visitors into an early 3-0 lead to send the huge numbers of French supporters into raptures.

It was Ireland, though, who crossed the line first, through full-back Hugo Keenan and converted by Sexton. The score continued Keenan’s electric form following a man of the match performance in the 34-10 win over Wales seven days earlier with a devastating break off an inside pass from Finley Bealham after the visitors had been deceived by a wraparound run from Conor Murray.

As good as that was on nine minutes, France topped it eight minutes later through wing Damian Penaud, whose silky finish was the product of a blistering counter-attack from deep. The ball had passed through only three prior sets of hands before the Clermont star began his diagonal run into the left corner leaving Irish defenders in his wake. Ramos had added a penalty following Keenan’s try and he kicked two more points to push France into a 13-7 lead.

Ireland needed less than two minutes to up the ante once more, this time with a wondrous finish from Lowe, the left wing receiving a long pass to his edge and flying through a last-ditch tackle from Penaud to score in the corner, somehow managing to keep his feet out of touch and wrapping his body around the corner flag.

Atonio went to the sin bin soon after and Ireland struck again, this time in more orthodox if still clinical fashion as Andrew Porter, celebrating his 50th cap alongside fellow starter James Ryan and replacement prop Dave Kilcoyne, powered over from short-range, Sexton’s conversion giving his side the lead once more at 19-13. Ramos replied with another three points for France but Sexton ended the half on a high with a penalty of his own from in front of the posts and Ireland took a six-point lead into the interval that might have been more but for some immaculate French defending.

Conor Murray had been held up over the line while Mack Hansen was muscled away from danger by a muscular Antoine Dupont as Ireland threatened to put the game beyond the defending champions.

Yet it was Ramos who could have closed the gap soon after half-time only for his long-range penalty to come up short while Ireland withdrew their captain soon after, Sexton replaced by Ross Byrne after just 48 minutes, with the top of his thigh packed in ice soon after.

Byrne and Ramos exchanged penalties either side of the hour mark and Ireland were once again denied as Ronan Kelleher, who had replaced Herring, was held up over the line.

Ireland’s attack again came up short when Caelan Doris was penalised for holding on just outside the French 22 and France, trailing 25-19, breathed another sigh of relief on 65 minutes.

Yet the home side maintained the upper hand, in control of the ball and keeping France pegged inside their own half. French resistance had to break, or so it felt, and Ireland’s multi-phase play proved the key to unlocking it. The men in green went through 18 phases inside the opposition 22 as the clock passed 70 minutes, replacement Kilcoyne prominent among the heavy carriers as was Doris and Jack Conan, who had replaced Peter O’Mahony on 56 minutes.

Yet it took Doris’s superb distribution once Ireland went looking for the edges to pick out Ringrose with an excellent pass on the left wing. The outside centre still had plenty of blue jerseys to negotiate but he made it look easy, beating three defenders to add the bonus point with Ireland’s fourth on 72 minutes with Byrne’s conversion putting the game out of France’s reach.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, S McCloskey (B Aki, 65), J Lowe; J Sexton – captain (R Byrne, 48), C Murray (C Casey, 56); A Porter (D Kilcoyne, 69), R Herring (R Kelleher, 25 - HIA), F Bealham (T O'Toole, 61); T Beirne (I Henderson, 45), J Ryan; P O’Mahony (J Conan, 56), J van der Flier, C Doris.

FRANCE: T Ramos (M Jalibert, 61); D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, E Dumortier; R Ntamack, A Dupont - captain; C Baille (R Wardi, 56), J Marchand (G Barlot, 73), U Atonio (S Falatea, 56); T Flament, P Willemse (R Taofifenua, 45); A Jelonch, C Ollivon (F Cros, 69), G Aldritt (S Falatea, 25-35 – YC FR; S Macalou, 51).

Yellow card: Atonio 25-35 mins

Replacement not used: B Couilloud.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).