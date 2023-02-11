John Fogarty: France game not a grudge match

It’s the world’s top-ranked side against the team sitting just below them. A meeting of last year’s Grand Slam champions and the side they pipped to that honour by virtue of a close-run six-point win when they met in Paris.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Saturday’s game in Ballsbridge is pregnant with all sorts of potential. And consequences.

For the hosts, it represents the opportunity to make a quantum leap towards what would be their first major trophy under Andy Farrell, a coach whose tenure so far has delivered wins against every one of the game’s big guns bar France.

Farrell’s scrum coach wasn’t about to lean into the theory that this represents some sort of last box that needs ticking. A righting of wrongs against a team that has had their number in recent times. Not publicly.

“No, they have beaten us the last three times, so we want to win,” said John Fogarty. “They are a very ambitious group. I think with our development we have continued to learn from games that we have won and lost.

“There is no grudge. We respect the French in how they play the game. They do build pressure. But it's the next game for us now. It is a big game. But like I said, we feel like we have taken the learnings from wins and losses, so we are ready to play.”

Ireland, and Fogarty in particular, will have spent many hours studying the video of that defeat at Stade de France in last year’s Six Nations and how the French got the upper hand at the scrum in a dominant opening half.

That no two games are the same goes without saying and the venue won’t be the only difference this time given seven of the Irish starting XV from that game 12 months ago won't line up from the off this time around.

Some of the changes from that evening should be to Andy Farrell’s advantage with Jonathan Sexton’s presence having missed that encounter being the obvious one. Other personnel changes could be deemed as a dilution of Ireland's capabilities.

Missing from the home team’s front row today will be Tadhg Furlong, a world-class tighthead, and Dan Sheehan, the young hooker who may already be at that same level. Big asks, then, of Finlay Bealham and Rob Herring.

Then again, Herring already has 12 Test starts against ‘Tier 1’ sides to his credit while Bealham lived up to the perception of a player hitting his stride and finding elite-level form late on in his career with his start and display away to Wales last week.

“He’s improved so much in so many different ways,” said Fogarty of Bealham. “He punches on to every ball now. He makes an impact in what he’s doing defensively and in attack. I think Andy (Farrell) and Paul (O’Connell) have been really, really good for him in helping him understand what he needs to do around the field.”