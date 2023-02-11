How the world’s best square up to their positional rivals

Saturday’s Ireland v France showdown features five players who were named in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year, three Irishmen and four Frenchmen
WORLD'S BEST: Josh van der Flier has been in brilliant form for both Leinster and Ireland. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 07:25
Simon Lewis

Saturday’s Ireland v France showdown features five players who were named in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year. There were four Irishmen and two Frenchmen on the side with injured prop Tadhg Furlong the absentee from Saturday afternoon’s line-ups.

But in this meeting between the two top-ranked teams on the planet, how do those Dream Team players compare to their direct rivals at Aviva Stadium?

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) v Thibaud Flament 

Both are lock/flankers starting in the second row today with Beirne one of the first names on the Ireland team-sheet these days. Flament is in for the injured Cameron Woki and at 6ft 8ins is a giant of a man who scored a try against Italy last week from his own charge down. Beirne worked tirelessly in Cardiff seven days ago and is a menace at both the lineout and the breakdown.

Josh van der Flier (Ireland) v Charles Ollivon 

World Player of the Year for 2022, van der Flier has defied precedent and taken his game to new levels since his award last November, while Toulon flanker Ollivon is still finding his way back from the injury which lost him the French captaincy. The Irish openside remains peerless while his positional rival did not look back to his best in Rome last time out.

Grégory Alldritt (France) v Caelan Doris 

Two genuine pedigree players at No.8 in perhaps the most intriguing head-to-head of them all. Both powerhouses with the ability to make a huge impact on their teams’ performance level, their carrying bringing the necessary go-forward against the toughest opponents. It was Doris who proved more influential last weekend with a display against Wales topped with a bulldozing try.

Antoine Dupont (France) v Conor Murray 

Dupont is the master of his position, the playmaking scrum-half with the world at his feet but in Murray he faces a vastly more experienced number nine who last week was asked to step into the starting line-up at late notice and fitted in seamlessly as Ireland barely missed a beat without Jamison Gibson-Park.

Johnny Sexton (Ireland) v Romain Ntamack 

Elder statesman Sexton is still on top of his game and playing with an authority that befits his 110 caps of Ireland Test experience. Ntamack may be the Irish number 10’s junior by 14 years but he brings as much to France’s table as Sexton does to the men in green, his counter-attack from behind his tryline against the All Blacks one of the standout moments of 2022. Yet Ntamack did not have a great performance against Italy last week and was upstaged somewhat by his try-scoring replacement Matthieu Jalibert. The French playmaker may have a point to prove on Saturday afternoon.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

