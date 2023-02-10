Garbisi misses Italy's Six Nations trip to England

Garbisi, 22, had been named in the 30-man squad for Italy's first two matches in the tournament against France and England.
RECOVERING: Italy's Paolo Garbisi. Pic: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 13:45

Paolo Garbisi will miss Italy's Six Nations clash with England this weekend as the Montpellier fly-half continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered at the start of the year.

But he was again left out of Kieran Crowley's team for Sunday's trip to Twickenham as he was for the clash with Les Bleus.

Crowley has made two changes to the team which suffered a narrow home defeat to France last weekend that highlighted the progress the Azzurri have made under him.

They came back from 19-6 down to briefly lead the Six Nations titleholders and World Cup favourites France before eventually losing 29-24 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

England meanwhile fell to a 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland last weekend.

Edoardo Padovani replaces Pierre Bruno at right wing while Saracens prop Marco Riccioni starts in the front row instead of Simone Ferrari.

Italy: A Capuozzo; E Padovani, J Brex, L Morisi, T Menoncello; T Allan, S Varney; D Fischetti, G Nicotera, M Riccioni; N Cannone F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro - captain, L Cannone.

Replacements: L Bigi, F Zani, S Ferrari, E Iachizzi, J Polledri, M Zuliani, A Fusco, P Bruno.

© Agence France-Presse

<p>GOOD TO GO: Conor Murray during the Ireland rugby captain's run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

Conor Murray ready to face France after father seriously injured in collision

