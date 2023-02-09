Conor O’Tighearnaigh can handle target on Ireland's back

Ireland’s Under-20s return to Cork’s Musgrave Park for the first time in their 2023 campaign on Friday to face France with lineout leader Conor O’Tighearnaigh comfortable with the target his side has on their backs as last season’s Grand Slam winners.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

O’Tighearnaigh was in the second row 12 months ago when Richie Murphy’s side secured a dramatic last-minute 17-16 victory over the French in Aix-en-Provence, also in the second round.

Ireland’s title defence got up and running in Colwyn Bay last Friday with a bonus-point win in Wales and the appetite from supporters for this first home game of the championship has seen more than 7,000 tickets already sold for the Musgrave Park clash.

The UCD and Leinster lock is relishing the opportunity to continue his team’s fast start and is unperturbed that Ireland are now the team everyone wants to beat.

“That's something that you want almost. It is what it is, it doesn't really make a difference on the pitch, but you want to be looking to be the best team,” O’Tighearnaigh said.

“Every game, you want the teams to be best prepared, have the best games possible. It's completely different team to last year, but if it's just because we won last year, that's something we have to embrace and use, to keep the momentum going, and that we know every team will be up for it when they're playing us.”

O’Tighearnaigh is aware of the importance of building momentum through a condensed, five-game competition such as the Six Nations and referenced last season’s win in France, secured with a Charlie Tector conversion of a 79th-minute Ben Brownlee try, as providing the springboard for Ireland’s run to the Grand Slam.

“Especially when it's only five games. Last year away in France, when you looked at the fixtures list, that was the game you were most looking forward to.

“They're renowned at U20s, the team you really look at, so getting a win over them, especially in the manner of it, gave us a bit of a confidence to kick on. From there it just went game by game, but the confidence started there against France that we can probably beat whatever team is there. They would normally be one or two strongest.”

Head coach Murphy has made just one change to his starting XV from last weekend’s, at full-back, where Henry McErlean comes off the bench having made an effective contribution last week.

Last weekend’s number 15, James Nicholson switches to the right wing, replacing La Rochelle’s Ike Anagu, Hugh Gavin occupying the left wing. Hugh Cooney and John Devine are retained as the centres with the Irish half-back combination once again formed by scrum-half Fintan Gunne and fly-half Sam Prendergast.

Hooker Gus McCarthy captains the side as part of an unchanged pack in a front row flanked by George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy. O’Tighearnaigh partners Diarmuid Mangan in the second row with James McNabney and Munster duo Ruadhan Quinn and last Friday’s man of the match Brian Gleeson named in the back row.

Their head coach said he had identified the facets of his team’s performance that needed to improve from last week’s 44-27 victory over the Welsh.

"We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night,” Murphy said. “We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd."

Ireland U20: H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster) – captain, P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).

France U20: L Bielle-Biarrey; T Attissogbe, N Depoortere, É Gailleton, E Benmegal; T Raffy, L Carbonneau; L Penverne, B Massa, Z Affane; H Auradou, B Liufau; O Jegou, L Nouchi, M Gazzotti.

Replacements: T Lacombre, L Tabarot, M Pakihivatau, B Bastien Chinarro, M Castro Ferreira, H Reus, A Mathiron, M Ferté.