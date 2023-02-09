Mardyke plays host as Ireland Students take on French Uni side

University College Cork’s historic Mardyke ground plays host to the annual Ireland Students fixture on Friday afternoon when a French Universities side comes to Leeside to mark UCC RFC’s 150th anniversary (3pm).

The match, organised by the Irish Universities Rugby Union (IURU) in conjunction with the IRFU and Student Sport Ireland (SSI), is sponsored by Maxol with Ireland Students looking to repeat a thrilling victory over their French counterparts in Bordeaux a year ago.