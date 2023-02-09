Mardyke plays host as Ireland Students take on French Uni side

University College Cork’s historic Mardyke ground plays host to the annual Ireland Students fixture on Friday afternoon when a French Universities side comes to Leeside to mark UCC RFC’s 150th anniversary (3pm).
The match, organised by the Irish Universities Rugby Union (IURU) in conjunction with the IRFU and Student Sport Ireland (SSI), is sponsored by Maxol with Ireland Students looking to repeat a thrilling victory over their French counterparts in Bordeaux a year ago.
Trinity head coach Tony Smeeth, assisted by UCC’s Conor Twomey, take charge of an Irish side captained by DUFC back-rower Anthony Ryan which features 10 returnees from that 53-10 away win in a 24-man squad, nine of them in the starting XV.
This will be the sixth Ireland Students fixture since a third-level international representative team was relaunched in 2016 when English Students won 57-30 at Trinity.
Ireland has been unbeaten since, drawing away with the English the following year and then beating Scottish Students home and away in 2018 and 19. Covid put a halt to the fixture in 2020 and 2021 before the Irish students scored a famous victory in Bordeaux last May on its renewal.
UCC RFC, founded in 1872, will host its first Students/Universities match since 1994 when future senior Ireland internationals Dominic Crotty, Denis Hickie, John Kelly, and Darragh O’Mahony featured in a side that beat the USA 11-9.
The two previous such fixtures staged at the Mardyke came in 1974 when Irish Universities lost 10-3 to the All Blacks, and in 1976 when the home side, featuring four Corkmen in Jerry Holland, Charlie McCarthy, Anthony O’Leary and Ollie Waldron, defeated New Zealand Universities 18-16.
L Bruce (UCC RFC); H Donnelly (UCD RFC), K Coghlan (UCC RFC), G Jones (DUFC), R Quinn (DUFC); A Egan (DUFC), L O'Reilly (DUFC); J Cahir (DUFC), M Nicholson (DUFC), T Connolly (DUFC); A Brien (UCC RFC), R Clarke (Lansdowne FC); A Ryan (DUFC) – captain, B Burns (UCD RFC), S O’Brien (UCD RFC).
C Duff (MU Barnhall RFC), H O’Malley (UCD RFC), R McMahon (UCD RFC), J McCay (QUB RFC), P McBarron (UCC RFC), M Moloney (UCD RFC), J Tarrant (UCD RFC), J Hunter (QUB RFC).