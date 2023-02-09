Scotland boosted with Zander Fagerson set to start in Six Nations tie with Wales

The Glasgow prop will replace WP Nel in the number three jersey after recovering from a hamstring injury.
BACK FROM INJURY: Zander Fagerson back into Scotland starting line up after hamstring injury

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 13:46
Anthony Brown

Zander Fagerson will make his first appearance in more than two months when he starts for Scotland in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales.

In the only change to the XV that began last weekend’s victory away to England, the Glasgow prop will replace WP Nel in the number three jersey after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the start of December.

Fagerson has been in full training for the past two-and-a-half weeks and management are confident that, despite his lack of recent game time, he is equipped to start against the Welsh.

Nel, the 36-year-old Edinburgh prop who started at Twickenham, drops to the bench, with Simon Berghan – who was among the replacements last weekend – out of the 23-man squad altogether.

There is still no place in the matchday pool for Edinburgh flanker Hamish Watson, who is working his way back into contention following recent issues with concussion.

Gregor Townsend’s relative consistency of selection is in contrast to his Wales counterpart Warren Gatland, who has made five changes from the team that started last weekend’s defeat to Ireland.

The Scots are bidding to kick off a campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time since the inception of the Six Nations in 2000. The last time they achieved the feat was in the Five Nations in 1996.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg, K Steyn, H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D Van Der Merwe, F Russell, B White, P Schoeman, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie (C), L Crosbie, M Fagerson

REPLACEMENTS: F Brown, J Bhatti, WP Nel, J Gray, J Dempsey, G Horne, B Kinghorn, C Harris

PA 

<p>Ireland U20s celebrate after the win over Wales in last year's Six Nations at Musgrave Park</p>

