All Blacks veteran Coles to retire at end of 2023

He will hang up his boots after 17 years of professional rugby for Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.
All Blacks veteran Coles to retire at end of 2023

CLOSING THE CHAPTER: Dane Coles. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 09:55

All Blacks World Cup winner Dane Coles will retire at the end of this year, the veteran hooker said on Thursday.

He will hang up his boots after 17 years of professional rugby for Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

Coles, who turns 37 in December, started the 2015 World Cup final when New Zealand beat Australia at Twickenham.

His most recent appearance for the All Blacks came in a 39-37 win over Australia last September.

The Rugby World Cup takes place this September-October in France.

The 20 tries he has scored in 84 Tests makes Coles the joint third-highest points-scoring forward in All Blacks history behind only Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

"Thank you to Poneke FC (his local club), Wellington, the Hurricanes and the All Blacks for giving me my dream job," Coles said.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying the year and creating some new memories."

Coles has played international rugby for 11 seasons.

Only Sean Fitzpatrick (92) and Keven Mealamu (132) have made more appearances for the All Blacks at hooker.

Coles captained the Hurricanes to the 2016 Super Rugby title when he led the team to victory over the Johannesburg-based Lions despite a rib injury.

© Agence France-Presse

More in this section

Henry McErlean is tackled by Harri Ackerman 3/2/2023 McErlean the sole change as Ireland u20s named for France
Wales v Ireland - U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship Devine following in familiar footsteps for Ireland U20s
Garry Ringrose 8/2/2023 Ringrose mindful of need to pass Ireland's French test
<p>NORTHERN EXPOSURE: Ireland man Stuart McCloskey has faced French opposition plenty of times with Ulster. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo</p>

Stuart McCloskey on first crack at Les Bleus: 'You can grind them down. There's mistakes in them'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.226 s