Ringrose mindful of need to pass Ireland's French test

Put the World Cup to one side for a second and, as far as the majority of this Ireland squad is concerned, it is the French team they face this weekend that stands as the final frontier.

Ten of the players from last week’s matchday squad in Cardiff have never beaten them, Garry Ringrose has lost more than he has won, another trio have yet to face them at Test level and there’s a quartet who have 50/50 records to date.

The sample size isn’t always great. Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen have come out second best in their one and only meeting with this week’s opposition but there are clear lines to be drawn in this Irish squad when it comes to this particular tete-a-tete.

The older guys tend to have had all of the success. Peter O’Mahony and Iain Henderson have half-a-dozen wins apiece in their dealings down the years but the last three meetings have gone the way of les bleus.

Last year’s Six Nations tussle in Paris seemed to solidify the view that Fabien Galthie’s men were that tiny bit better as a team although the importance of home advantage was writ large across that scoreboard and may be again in Dublin.

Either way, Ringrose doesn’t dispute the notion that the French are the one side that an Irish team already able to boast victories against the rest of the best this last few years still has to prove its worth against.

“I guess so. Since we played in Paris, we took a lot of learnings from that game and I think it is one that sticks out in a lot of guys' minds, certainly myself. If we were presented with that challenge again, maybe we would be better.

“Like every week, game on game, it is trying to be better, regardless of who we are playing this week, testing ourselves against the best and they are one of the best teams in the world.

“How we prepare, how we are mentally and physically ready when it comes to kickoff, we will find out, I guess. That is the benchmark we want to hold ourselves against.” This isn’t the first or the worst run of results suffered by an Irish side against the continentals. There was a 17-game stretch between 1984 and 1999 without a win and one success in 12 attempts between the 2003 World Cup and a warm-up for the 2011 tournament.

Ireland did split that last losing streak and this latest one with a success rate of six from seven but the fact is that Andy Farrell, who has been able to win a series down in New Zealand, has had no success in unravelling the French.

“It is all pretty tight amongst all the top teams,” said Ringrose. “Anyone can beat anyone on any given day. They can take you on up front and narrow you defensively, and then they are so dangerous out wide as well.

“Some of the individuals they have off counterattack, like (Damian) Penaud, how dangerous he is to create something from nothing… On the other side of the ball, defensively, they are unbelievably aggressive.

“They force teams to play differently to what they would have hoped just with the pressure they put on. On top of that there is the breakdown, they have a huge breakdown threat, which is another form of attack, so it is a bit of everything really.” France were poor in their win away to Italy last weekend but Ringrose made particular note of their ability to suck the opposition defence in to the middle of the park and retain the threat of attackers out wide and the possibility of a chip kick over the top.

This is the sort of conundrum that asks serious questions of a player in his department. Outside-centre is a dividing line between the close-in chaos of play around the ruck and the wide prairies that seem to be so sparsely defended out wide.

The 28-year old has spent years patrolling that border. Not a game goes by where he doesn’t shoot out of the defensive line to halt a budding attack. Plenty of them hit paydirt but there are times when he misses his mark too.

Even then, not every miss is a mistake, his very presence at times redirecting the threat to a more containable area of operations, but he is very much at ease with the high stakes game he is asked to play without the ball by now.

“Experience plays a huge part. The more times that you are shown a picture in training of the match the more you can learn from it. People sometimes say to me that 13 is one of the hardest positions to defend but for me I feel more comfortable in the 13 channel far more than beside a ruck.”