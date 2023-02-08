McErlean the sole change as Ireland u20s named for France

Henry McErlean has been named to start at full-back for the Ireland under-20s Friday night Six Nations showdown against France at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 8pm).
McErlean is the sole change to the side that registered a bonus-point win away to Wales in the first game of the competition last week.
The Leinster player's inclusion shifts James Nicholson to the wing, having occupied the 15 jersey in Colwyn Bay. The switch in the back-three sees La Rochelle's Ike Anagu drop out of the 23.
The impressively powerful back-row lineup of Ulster's James McNabney and Munster duo Ruadhan Quinn and Brian Gleeson is retained, having performed admirably against the Welsh.
Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Richie Murphy said: "We were pleased to open the Six Nations with a bonus point win away from home but we know there are areas of improvement for us heading into Friday night.
"We have put the head down in Cork this week and are hugely excited to get back to Musgrave Park and play in front of another big home crowd."
H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).
D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), E O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), J Sheahan (UCC/Munster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), R Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).