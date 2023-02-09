Devine following in familiar footsteps for Ireland U20s

Brotherly love, sibling rivalry: call it what you will but the natural competition that tends to grow with children as they make their way through school and sport has stood to John Devine as he adapts to life with the Ireland U20s.

One older brother, Joseph, won a Connacht Schools medal with Garbally back in the day but it is Matthew, a year and ten months his elder, who has served as the main spur and sounding board for the Ballinasloe and Connacht centre through the years.

The pair featured on the same Garbally side that claimed another provincial title two seasons ago – the day before Covid shut the country down – and Matthew played scrum-half with the Ireland 20s team that claimed a Six Nations Grand Slam last season.

This is a pair that spent the long months in lockdown either jumping over the wall separating the family home and the local GAA pitch to practise their skills with each other or pumping iron in their own back garden.

Each one prodding, pushing or goading the other.

“Me and Matthew have been the most competitive in the house. I remember one day we raced each other to see how fast we could eat our dinner, and then the next day we raced to see how slow we could eat our dinner.

“We were there at the table for about half-an-hour eating. We were about 12. That was kind of the system we had growing up, and it’ll go on forever because we live with each other in Galway in college.”

The brothers played on the same teams all the way up through the underage grades from U13 but John fared fine for himself last Friday night when he signed for an 80-minute shift in the midfield against Wales in Colwyn Bay.

“I was really excited to get my first game for the 20s under my belt. It was a good ground and the Welsh fans made it a great experience, especially during the national anthem, with how loud they got.

“There were only 4,000 or 5,000 there and I could barely hear myself think out in the centre. I could only imagine what it must have been like the next day in Cardiff (for the senior Six Nations game) with the roof closed.”

Matthew had prepped him as best he could with the odd hint and tip about life in camp and the standard of play but, for the most part, he left it for the little brother to find his own feet and experience it for himself.

The first quarter was a steep learning curve for all the visitors as Wales threatened to drown them in waves of attacks and scores but Richie Murphy’s crew stood fast, got to the break and ultimately returned home with a 44-27 win.

“When we got in at half-time Richie (Murphy) said they have played a lot of their game and we haven’t played rugby at all. We took solace in that. We broke out in the second-half and just played our own game.” Next up, France. And another step along the way to matching the brother.