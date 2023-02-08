Sexton: French test not 'just another game'. It's one we've waited a long time for

Johnny Sexton labelled Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Dublin this Saturday as a “huge game” as the captain looked forward to his first appearance against them in three years.

Ireland have lost their last three championship encounters against the French with the veteran fly-half missing the last two through injury, yet both sides have progressed significantly over that period and this weekend’s sell-out fixture at Aviva Stadium pits Sexton’s world number one-ranked team against a side unbeaten in 14 Tests, a run that includes their Grand Slam last season.

"It feels like a huge game. It is a huge game,” Sexton said on Wednesday at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

“There's no point in saying anything otherwise.

"You can't just come in here and say 'it's just another game' because it's not, it's one we've waited a long time for and I've read that they want this test; to come to the Aviva and try and overturn us.

"It's a huge game."

Sexton, 37, was speaking a day after completing his return to play protocols having passed an initial Head Injury Assessment in last Saturday’s 34-10 opening-round victory in Wales following a high tackle from opposing full-back Liam Williams.

He has also overcome a dead leg and spoke of his relief at looking forward to finally facing France for the first time since 2020.

"The last two Wednesdays before France over the past two fixtures I've ended up pulling out, so to get through today is great,” the Ireland skipper said. "Hopefully I can get through today without any hiccups."

As to why Ireland have lost those last three meetings – 35-27 in Paris in 2020, 15-13 in Dublin two years ago and 30-24 back at Stade de France 12 months ago – Sexton could not identify a common thread.

"Each game was different. Two were in Covid, last year was away in a pivotal atmosphere on a day we could have pipped them at the end.

"There wasn't too much between us in the latest encounter.

"They can score out of nothing, in a few of those games - the first one away during Covid we had opportunities five metres out from their line, we weren't clinical enough and we didn’t take our chances and in Test match rugby if you score a few tries and you’re clinical… compare that with creating 10 opportunities and take none, then you’re in turmoil?

“That’s kind of where we are after the Welsh game. We were very clinical but we did a lot of things wrong in other parts of our game so we need to learn from that going into this week.”

Sexton described Fabien Gatlhie’s France as “the full package” when asked what he expected from the defending champions and also singled out the impact defence coach Shaun Edwards had made on Les Bleus since joining the coaching staff from Wales.

“The usual, what we've seen over the past few year because they've had outstanding success with 14 games on the bounce unbeaten.

“Shaun Edwards isn't the head coach but a lot of what he did with Wales, you can see it all over the team, they kick long, real aggressive defence with some outstanding individuals littered through the team. They are the full package really, that's the message and we are going to have to be at our very best to get a win.”