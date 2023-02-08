Impressive Pres overpower Rockwell to book semi-final spot

Presentation Brothers College 52

Rockwell College 8

Presentation Brothers College will meet St Munchin’s College in the semi-final of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup as they impressively defeated Rockwell College 52-8 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight tries - including a brace apiece for captain Rory O’Shaughnessy and James O’Leary - sent the Cork school through to the final four in style.

Pres have taken part in the last three finals of this prestigious competition and they started brightly as they looked to move one step away from making it four.

It took the 30-time winners - the second most in the tournament’s history, one behind their rivals Christian Brothers College - just five minutes to open their account as James O’Leary went down in the corner after a quick passing move from right to left.

The Cork school continued to dominate proceedings and two quick tries on either side of the quarter of an hour mark all but booked their date with St Munchin’s in the semis.

ALL ROUNDER: PBC's Ben O'Connor is tackled by Rockwell's Muirí Lambe during the Pinergy Munster senior schools game at Musgrave Park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

And it was the talented Rory O’Shaughnessy who got them both. His first came about after he burst through the heart of the Rockwell defence to finally finish a period of sustained pressure close to their endline.

But his second was a piece of individual brilliance as he won back possession before bursting forward on the counter-attack, cleverly sidestepping his on-rushing opponent which then gave him the simple task of touching down under the crossbar.

St Finbarr’s star Ben O’Connor had dragged his first conversion wide of the near post but he soon found his range and he split the uprights with his next two attempts to give Pres a 19-0 lead by just the 17th minute.

Rockwell, to their credit, continued to battle and they finally got on the scoreboard in the 26th minute when Kian O’Reilly fired over a penalty from close range.

But unfortunately for their vocal supporters at that end of Musgrave Park, it wasn’t to be the beginning of a sensational comeback for the Tipperary School.

Instead, it was the boisterous local fans at the other end of the famous old venue that were soon celebrating again as they increased their advantage shortly before the half-time break.

O’Leary joined O’Shaughnessy on two tries apiece as he powered his way across the line before O’Connor coolly added the extras from a few yards out to make it 26-3 at the interval.

POZNAN: PBC supporters perform the huddle as they celebrate their win over Rockwell. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Whether it was a case of PBC taking their foot off the accelerator or Rockwell’s added determination to avoid a heavy defeat - or both - but 22 second-half minutes passed without either side adding to their tally.

But both teams would notch another score before the end as Wall grabbed a try for Rockwell in amongst Pres tries for Alex Alderson, O’Connor, Daniel Foley and Luke Sisk O’Mahony with the number 15 adding the extras on three of those occasions.

Scorers for PBC:

Tries: R O’Shaughnessy (2), J O’Leary (2), A Alderson, B O’Connor, D Foley, L Sisk O’Mahony.

Cons: B O’Connor (6).

Rockwell College:

Tries: A Wall.

Pens: K O’Reilly.

PBC: B O’Connor, J Wixted, G O’Leary Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan, H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy, D Noonan, C Murphy, F Roussel, A Alderson, R O’Shaughnessy.

Replacements: M Dillon, P Wall, G O’Keeffe, A Davenport, O Squires, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton Barrett, L Sisk O’Mahony, D Foley.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: C Neville, Muiri Lambe, Z O’Loughlin, C McAuliffe, M Carey, K O’Reilly, W Bermingham; B Everard, R O’Connor, C Carroll, C Bowen, R Kerry, T O’Dea, A Harold Barry, J Ryan.

Replacements: R McKevitt, D Crotty Casey, A Wall, M Hayes, M Blake, R Kelly, S Leahy, R Powell, M McCarthy, F O’Grady.

Referee: Shane Kierans (MAR).