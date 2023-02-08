Blow for Munster as Andrew Conway facing injury layoff

Munster will have to plan without Andrew Conway as the winger faces a lengthy injury layoff.
The Ireland international underwent knee surgery last week and is expected to be out for three to four months, the province say.
The 31-year-old picked up the injury last term and may now face a battle to play again this season and make Ireland's World Cup squad later this year.
Elsewhere, RG Snyman is increasing his training load as he recovers from an ACL setback.
Calvin Nash, meanwhile, is facing a period on the sidelines with a rib injury.
With a lot of their Irish stars in Six Nations camp, the southern province are ramping up preparations for Friday week's URC clash with Ospreys at Thomond Park.
James French (leg), Jeremy Loughman (thigh), Tom Ahern (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee), Mike Haley (ankle) are continuing to rehab, they say.