'Are you ready, kid?' - Kilcoyne on 'worst injury ever' and Ireland return

It was only four words but Paul O’Connell couldn’t have made Dave Kilcoyne feel any better last Saturday had he poured sweet nothings into the prop’s ear for hours without end.

Cian Healy’s unavailability for the Six Nations opener was still to be confirmed publicly when O’Connell, the Ireland forwards coach, bumped into Kilcoyne at the elevator in the team hotel and told him nothing and everything.

“Are you ready, kid?” That was all it took.

Kilcoyne’s involvement amounted to just seven minutes off the bench at the Principality Stadium later that afternoon but it was his first cap in eleven months and confirmation that he was back firmly in the reckoning after injury.

He had picked it up at the end of the previous Six Nations. A neck injury. Seriously bad news when you hang about in the front row and all the worse for the fact that it required two discs to be shaved by the specialists.

“It was the worst injury I’ve ever had. I lost power down my hand through getting those discs shaved and it was unnerving at times, wondering would the power ever come back. It was a couple of months with the great S&C and rehabs coaches down in Munster and it just wasn’t coming and wasn’t coming, then all of a sudden it came.

“Once I saw a bit of light I went with it and built myself back up and worked away to try get back in. So I’m feeling very fortunate to be in here. The saying, you don’t know what you have until it’s gone, that really resonates with me now.

“You’re out of the environment through injury or selection or whatever, then when you get the second crack at it to get back in, you want to take it with both hands and make sure you’re in here as long as you can be.”

He is 34 now, a vet with a list of campaigns on his chest, but his form has been excellent both before and since that absence and, while Andrew Porter is the starting loosehead when fit, Kilcoyne can push Healy all the way for that backup slot.

Healy knows what that feels like. He spoke before the last World Cup about how it was a matter of when rather than if Kilcoyne would claim that No.1 shirt and he described their personal battle as “spicy” this time last year.

Confirmation that Healy will be absent again this week, when France provide the opposition in Dublin, means ‘Killer’ will be called on again for a contest that will ask searching questions of the Irish scrum.

Answers weren’t easily come by in Paris last time out when the hosts won by six points and claimed a platform from which to claim a Grand Slam and Kilcoyne is eager to meet that challenge on what is likely to be his 50th cap.

“Yeah, it’s a huge area. There’s no shying away from the French scrum. You look at the Top 14, you look at France, it’s what they base their game around so it’s going to be a big challenge for us, but we’ll put all the steps in to be prepared for it.”