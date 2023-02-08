Better late than never as Ross Byrne comes in from the cold

This shouldn’t be a week infiltrated by chat about the World Cup.

The meeting of France and Ireland last spring proved to be the game of the Six Nations, the differentiator between Grand Slam winners and oh-so-close. This one should stand unsupported on its own two feet.

Should. You can’t note the sight of azaleas and rhododendrons blooming in deep winter without hinting at climate change and what may be coming down the track. So it goes with this Saturday and next September and chatting to Ross Byrne on Tuesday was always going to shunt that conversation forward.

Byrne’s recall to Ireland duties was long overdue but his upturn in fortunes, allied to Joey Carbery’s demotion, only highlights again the tendency on the part of those overseeing the national team to hurtle towards the global gig with a Plan B consisting of sticky tape and crossed fingers when it comes to the depth at out-half.

Ian Madigan had 24 caps and only five starts to his name when he answered the emergency call against Argentina in 2015. Jack Carty’s figures were 8/1 respectively when he appeared at the 2019 version. Carbery himself arrived in Japan with only 19 appearances and half-a-dozen runs with the No.10 on his back.

None of them had any significant face time from the off against ‘Tier 1’ teams.

Now Byrne is back in the door after a 20-month spell in Test exile and with only two starts to his name. Plus ca change... Both came against England as part of an Ireland team that was either moving backwards or struggling to find a higher gear. There are seven more games before the next Big One. See where this is going?

The question has to be asked: would Byrne be able to make light of that inexperience at the elite level should Johnny Sexton – who turns 38 this summer – be unable to start or finish a crucial pool game against the Scots or Saffers? Or a quarter-final against the All Blacks or les Bleus?

“Well, I think, yeah. You have to back yourself. I can't tell you the future so I don't know but the only thing you can do is play week in, week out, and if you get the opportunity hopefully you take it.

“I can't control the experience that I've had, d'you know what I mean? There's no point in me worrying about the lack of experience I have. The only thing I can worry about is my own performance and my own preparation.”

He’s no babe in the woods. Byrne is 27 and eight seasons into his senior career. Forty of his 143 games with Leinster have come in the Champions Cup. He has earned the nod for huge knockout games, both in ‘Europe’ and in the league, and it will be fascinating to see him have a proper go of it in green if and when the time comes.

He has done just fine with the snippets to come his way of late, seeing out the last dozen minutes away to Wales last weekend and kicking that last-gasp penalty against the Wallabies in November and he couldn’t help but smile when asked if that kick had turned perceptions of him on their head.

“It was probably a turning point for all of you,” he said of the media, laughing.

“Yeah, like, look, it's a big moment and thankfully I got it, the kick went over. I suppose you kind of hope you get those moments, but they don't always come.”

It’s striking now to look back that three months and consider how many other contenders had to go down for Byrne to be called up. Sexton was injured, Carbery was going through HIA protocols and Ciaran Frawley had twisted a knee against the New Zealand second-string at the RDS.

Even then it was Jack Crowley, who by then had less than 20 games under his belt with Munster, starting ahead of him, Byrne managing just the nine minutes off the bench against the Aussies. Little wonder then that he had wondered if his shot had come and gone before then.

“It definitely crossed my mind. It would cross anyone's mind that the chance was gone. but the only thing I could do was play week in, week out as best I could for Leinster. As generic as it sounds, there was no point in me worrying about anyone else. I could just worry about myself.”

There is a growing consensus that Byrne has improved lately, that he has taken on board the pointers Farrell and his coaches have shared with him in recent years. He puts any advances made down to experience as much as anything else. It’s not that this is his time, not with Sexton still on board, but it feels closer now than ever.