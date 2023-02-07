James Lowe fending off talk of Grand Slam decider as France come to Dublin

James Lowe isn’t having any talk of Grand Slam deciders this week.

Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with France in Dublin this Saturday is being branded in just that manner. It's a meeting of the No.1 and No.2 ranked sides in the world. A contest between the 2022 Slam champions and the side that won a series in New Zealand.

It’s a tie chock full of plots and subplots, not least the fact that they could well be meeting each other again later in the year with a quarter-final encounter a distinct possibility.

“It's the second game of a Six Nations,” said Lowe.

“I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, and I'm sure they'll be saying the same things. It's the old cliche, one game at a time, and we'll take it like that.”

This pairing proved to be the game of the tournament in the last Six Nations with France building up all the momentum and a sizeable lead in Saint-Denis and then holding off a ferocious Irish comeback to win by six points.

That ultimately proved the winning and the losing of both the title and the Slam for both sides and Lowe was asked on Wednesday how Ireland could expect to beat France in France at the global event if they can’t beat them on home soil now.

“Jeez. Great question. We're one game at a time and this is the opportunity we do get. Last year away from home, we probably gave them a few too many easy points in the first half, fought back in the second but we weren't quite there.

DEADLY FINISHER: Ireland's James Lowe scores their side's third try during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium.

“We're a different team now compared to where we were 12 months ago and we're going to go out there and give it a good crack. If they beat us and the better team wins, that's what happens, it's rugby, it's sport. We're going to leave no stone unturned to make sure we turn up in good shape at the weekend.”

The party line is that Ireland have plenty of improvements to make from their opening win against Wales in Paris and Lowe, a man who is always ready to veer off script with the press, is happy to parrot that thought process.

That third quarter in Cardiff, when Wales threatened to reignite the occasion as a contest, will focus a lot of minds in camp this week but the game was all but done early in the second quarter when Lowe claimed that intercept try.

It took him a second or so to fire the jets but the manner in which he powered three-quarters the way down the pitch to score was impressive for a guy playing his first game since St Stephen’s Day.

The time he spent at home in New Zealand since could have taken the edge of him but he made sure that he was returning in tip-top shape and Ireland accrued the benefit in the form of an impressive all-round performance.

“I’d told Faz that I had to pop home for a couple of weeks. I had got in touch with Jayo (Jason Cowman, S&C coach) and all the medicals and everything. We got across everything I needed to do to make sure when I did come back I hit the ground running.

“I came back, straight into (training camp in) Portugal and it was the first time I’d trained with a team for three and half weeks and I felt like I was in great shape. Like I said, I didn’t skip a beat. I made sure I got across everything.

“It was nice to be given the opportunity and that trust was there. Faz gave me the opportunity after some good training and to be able to put in a performance that the team was happy with, that’s all that really matters.”