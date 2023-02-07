Wales' Alun Wyn Jones given all-clear to face Scotland

It had been thought the 37-year-old would miss the Murrayfield match, with Wales coach Warren Gatland initially saying the veteran lock had been ruled out.
PASSED FIT: Wales' record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones, who is available for selection to face Guinness Six Nations opponents Scotland at Murrayfield. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 15:00

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones has been passed fit to play against Scotland in the Six Nations, British media reported Tuesday.

It had been thought the 37-year-old would miss the Murrayfield match, with Wales coach Warren Gatland initially saying the veteran lock had been ruled out after he went off for a head injury assessment during a tournament-opening 34-10 home defeat by Ireland last weekend.

The decision to keep Jones on the sidelines in the game was made by the match-day doctor after the second row's HIA1 produced an abnormal result.

But Britain's Press Association said the subsequent and more detailed HIA2 and HIA3 assessments both produced normal readings, with Jones showing no signs or symptoms of concussion.

A neck injury was diagnosed, although not one that would prevent Jones from extending his world record of 168 Test caps, including 156 appearances for Wales, in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Gatland is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with Wales up against a Scotland side fresh from a dramatic Calcutta Cup win over England at Twickenham.

© Agence France-Presse

