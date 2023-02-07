'We're going to go back to work' - Les Bleus demanding big improvement ahead of trip to Dublin

France’s Six Nations’ squad are demanding immediate self-improvement against Ireland in Dublin following their tale of two halves against Italy in Rome.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

From 19-6 and three tries to nil up after 30 minutes at Stadio Olimpico to coming from behind to scrape a 29-24 win - and a bonus point - with a converted Matthieu Jalibert try after 66 minutes, Sunday’s match was as much a story of French indiscipline as it was of rapidly improving Italy’s nerve.

They’re not hiding from it. Head coach Fabien Galthie’s ‘bitter taste’ comment in the post-match press conference has been well reported. But, after France’s record 14th consecutive Test victory, he followed up with additional perspective: “Whatever the scenario, winning is essential. Getting the attacking bonus was important, too.

“We have consistent expectations relative to what we’ve done so far. We cannot always be at the top of our game. After that, we all want to do better. Much better.”

Captain Antoine Dupont insisted France’s recent experiences of winning tight matches served them well after Italy had gone into a surprise lead. “We were not in good shape,” he admitted. “But the team has been in scenarios just as complicated, if not greater, than this. We weren't overwhelmed but we gave away too much. We had to bring it back home and do the simple things. There was no panic.”

He accepted, however, a repeat performance against Ireland on Saturday would not be good enough. “Playing at home of the world number one sets the context. [Ireland are] sure of their strengths and have started the tournament in the best possible way with a dominant win in Cardiff. We know what we’re up against. We have to raise our level in all areas.”

Like his skipper, new international Ethan Dumortier insisted France already know what they have to do ahead of their visit to the Aviva Stadium - and that their problems weren’t insurmountable. “There’s no room for concern about Ireland,” insisted the winger. “We're going to go back to work, and ask ourselves the right questions to fix the issues that could cause us trouble.”

Lock Thibault Flament, meanwhile, accepted France's penalty count - their highest since 2014 - was too high. “When you give up 18 penalties, it's hard to play on the front foot. It gives your opponent plenty of chances and it's hard to impose your game.

“We have to get back on track because we're going up against the world’s best side - we have to correct everything that went wrong against Italy.

“The Irish are strong. They play well, they play fast, they play smart. It's going to be a big game.”

Flament suggested that two weeks’ hard preparation at the camp in Capbreton before the trip to Rome took its toll as the match went on. “The competition is long, so we have prepared hard, physically. We've had two intense weeks and we knew it would hurt. That's perhaps the reason for this difficult start.”

France are taking things easier this week. The squad will stay in Rome until Thursday, and will have just two days of training before Saturday’s match. Notable, too, is the fact Galthie has called up just six players this week - Clément Castets, François Cros, Alexandre Bécognée, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Matthis Lebel, and Romain Buros - meaning he has a squad of just 34 to select from rather than his usual 42. That, in turn, indicates that Wednesday’s standard high-intensity session will not be a full 15-against-15 affair, as has been routine throughout his time as head coach.

So, France will be rested when they play Ireland on Saturday. The question is: after an uncharacteristically insipid performance in Italy, will they be ready?