Furlong, Gibson-Park and Healy ruled out of Ireland's clash with France

Skipper Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process later on Monday.
Ireland’s Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong chat during the warm-up in Cardiff.  Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 14:36

Andy Farrell will have to plan without Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy for this weekend's Six Nations showdown with France in Dublin. 

Furlong is out with an ongoing calf issue, while Gibson-Park and Healy both picked up hamstring injuries in the build-up to the campaign opener with Wales on Saturday. 

Finlay Bealham deputised for Furlong in Cardiff while Conor Murray was a late addition to the starting XV, after Gibson-Park pulled up.

The trio will continue their rehab programmes with the Ireland medical team.

Johnny Sexton will complete the HIA process later on Monday and Ronan Kelleher is due to return to training this week, the IRFU say.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade and Leinster loose-head prop Michael Milne have joined the Ireland squad, meanwhile.

Roman Salanoa and Tom Stewart who joined the squad last week have been retained for preparations ahead of the meeting with the defending champions. 

<p>DUBLIN BOUND: Antoine Dupont of France. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

