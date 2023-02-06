Jamie Richie: Scotland must build on win

Captain Jamie Ritchie insists Scotland's latest Calcutta Cup triumph must be a springboard to further successes and not another false dawn.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Gregor Townsend's men toppled rivals England in their opening fixture of the Guinness Six Nations for the third successive year thanks to Saturday evening's rousing 29-23 Twickenham victory.

The Scots were brought crashing back to earth by subsequent losses to Wales on the previous two occasions and ended fourth in the final championship table each time.

While Ritchie was eager to savour a further famous success over the Auld Enemy, he is determined to eradicate the frustrating inconsistency which has prevented his country pushing on to mount title challenges.

"It's just the start," said the Edinburgh flanker, ahead of another round-two showdown with Wales.

"We're delighted to win and retain the Calcutta Cup but we've been in this position before and not backed it up so for us now it's enjoy each other's company and enjoy this victory but come Monday we're starting again and ready to go.

"It was the first thing we spoke about in the huddle after the win, we all came together and said, 'look, we've been in this position before and we've not backed it up' and that for us is the most important thing.

"A strong tournament for us is five good performances so we will be looking for another one next week."

Scotland had less possession and territory than their hosts in London but ruthlessly capitalised on their chances.

Duhan van der Merwe's superb first-half try grabbed the headlines and his second score, six minutes from time, ultimately proved decisive as the Scots overturned an eight-point deficit to continue their recent dominance of the fixture.

Centre Huw Jones and scrum-half Ben White also crossed in a memorable bonus-point win which ruined Steve Borthwick's maiden match as England head coach.

Ritchie hailed the doggedness of his side while warning there is plenty of room for improvement going into next weekend's BT Murrayfield appointment with Warren Gatland's Wales.

"I'm proud of how we stayed in the fight and we knew that if we stuck to our plan and we brought energy to how we wanted to play then we would create opportunities," said the 26-year-old.

"It was a bit clunky maybe in the first half, our accuracy wasn't maybe quite there, we coughed up the ball a few times.

"But when we looked to play, we created opportunities and we took enough of them to win the game.

"It's good but it wasn't the perfect performance and that's probably a good thing as well, there's so much more that we can do better.

"So for us it's take those good bits, build on them, and improve on the bits that weren't so good and focus straight on to next week."

Meanwhile, Lewis Ludlam insists there is no sense of panic after England launched the Borthwick era with a defeat.

Gregor Townsend's side came out on top of a seven-try Calcutta Cup classic to post a third successive victory over the Auld Enemy and register consecutive wins at Twickenham for the first time in the fixture's 152-year history.

England led by a single point heading into the final 10 minutes but the defensive frailty apparent throughout was exposed again when turbo-charged wing Duhan van der Merwe struck for the second time.

Although not the result to dispel the gloom present for the final year of Eddie Jones' stewardship, there was much to admire about Borthwick's first outing as head coach as the buzz returned to Twickenham.

"There's no panic about that performance but it's important that we build on that because we have Italy coming and we need to be better," Northampton flanker Ludlam said.

"It was a proper Test match. It's hard not to be frustrated with the result. A few of our mistakes let them into the game and that's Test rugby, they punished us for those mistakes.

"In terms of how we want to play and the fight we showed, it was really encouraging from an England point of view.

"There's a clarity about how we do things. I feel like this group is closer. There's now a really deep, emotional connection over what it's like to play for England.

"The boys want to fight for each other and for the coaches. It's encouraging and while disappointing that we didn't get the win, we're heading in the right direction."

Van der Merwe emerged as Scotland's matchwinner by pouncing in each half, although debate will continue over whether his stunning first try owed as much to England's defensive failings as his own individual brilliance.

The imposing Lions wing evaded five tackles during a run initiated from inside his own half as a combination of speed, strength and footwork swept him across the whitewash.

"Van der Merwe was a massive threat for them and he had a fantastic game. He really got them on to the front foot and we didn't deal with that well enough," Ludlam said.

"He's a fantastic player and is very good at finding space. If we worked on our defence for the next two years, would he have made that break? I don't know. It's hard to gauge that."

Like Ludlam, England's two-try wing Max Malins was another player who had been marginalised by Jones yet was accommodated in the starting XV by Borthwick.

The Bristol-bound Saracen believes there was enough in the performance to place a spring in the step of supporters ahead of the round two clash with Italy.

"I'm sure fans went to the game not really knowing what to expect. Hopefully they can see that performance and look at the good in it," Malins said.

"I am adamant there were some good things in there and hopefully that gets the fans excited.

"At the end of the day we get to represent our country and we're proud to do so and want to make those fans happy. So that'll be our aim in eight days time."

Scorers for England: Tries - Malins 2, Genge. Cons - Farrell. Pens - Farrell 2.

Scorers for Scotland: Tries - Jones, Van Der Merwe 2, White. Cons - Russell 3. Pens - Russell.

ENGLAND: Steward, Malins, Marchant, Farrell, Hassell-Collins, M. Smith, van Poortvliet, Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Chessum, Ludlam, Curry, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Lawrence for Marchant (75), Watson for Hassell-Collins (64), Youngs for van Poortvliet (57), Vunipola for Genge (60), Cole for Sinckler (60), Isiekwe for Curry (60), Earl for Dombrandt (56).

SCOTLAND: Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van Der Merwe, Russell, White, Schoeman, Turner, Nel, R. Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Crosbie, M. Fagerson.

Replacements: Kinghorn for Hogg (65), Harris for Jones (75), Horne for White (69), J. Gray for Schoeman (65), Brown for Turner (58), Berghan for Nel (58), Dempsey for Crosbie (58).