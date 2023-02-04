'Something has to change quickly', admits O'Gara as La Rochelle suffers third home defeat of Top 14 campaign

“We got what we deserved,” La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara admitted after his side Saturday slipped to their third Top 14 home defeat of the season.

A long-range Josua Tuisova solo try sealed the deal for visitors Lyon, winners of the Challenge Cup last season, as they ended a run of six consecutive losses against the Champions Cup holders with a 20-16 win at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

An earlier Tuisova display of power and precision led to Toby Arnold’s 30th-minute try, Lyon’s second of the game, as they took early control of the game.

“Something has to change quickly,” O’Gara said, having sensibly stayed in the analysts’ booth during the match as he awaits a third appointment with the LNR disciplinary committee since September. “There are nine games left. We need to improve. Where there is a will, there is a way - but if there’s no will…

“This is serious. We got what we deserved, it wasn’t bad luck.”

The loss saw La Rochelle slip to fourth in the table, provisionally three points adrift of Stade Francais in second. The Parisians entertain Bordeaux at Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday, and have the chance to open up a sizeable gap to the chasing pack. A win for Gonzalo Quesada’s high fliers - beaten only once at home this season - would leave O’Gara’s side facing a challenge to achieve their stated goal of finishing in the top two.

There seemed little danger for La Rochelle, 16-15 up at the time after dragging themselves back into the game from 15-6 down at halftime, when Tuisova got hold of the ball inside his own half in the 66th minute at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Seconds later, however, he held off the last-ditch tackles of Pierre Popelin and Teddy Thomas to score in the corner, having skimmed through the home side’s defensive line as if it was no more substantial than smoke.

La Rochelle had time to fight their way back a second time - and they came close more than once. But indiscipline with the tryline in sight let them down repeatedly, as it had all game. O’Gara was right. It was the result they deserved.

Earlier, Toulouse had successfully negotiated their second match without the services of their internationals, as they came from behind to beat a spritely and determined Bayonne at Stade Ernest Wallon 21-16.

Perpignan’s Tristan Tedder converted Edward Sawailau’s 75th minute try as the Top 14’s basement side beat the team one place above them, Brive, 24-22, in a tense encounter at Stade Amedee Domenech to record their first win on the road this season. Coach Patrick Arlettaz urged caution, however.

“It’s a good result,” he told journalists. “But we haven’t won the promotion-relegation play-off.” Christophe Urios’ first victory as Clermont manager came in his second match in charge, and against one of his former sides. Peceli Yato - who returned to action after 15 months out last weekend - scored three of the Jaunards five tries as they picked up a bonus-point 41-26 win over Castres.

The visitors’ continued travel sickness - they have gained just a solitary point on the road this season leaves them looking nervously over their shoulder as they hover dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Pau’s thoroughly entertaining six-tries-to-three 38-19 win over Racing 92 at Stade du Hameau to move level on points with Castres won’t have helped the 2018 French champions’ nerves.

Toulon recorded the third Top 14 away win of Saturday, as they beat Montpellier 20-18 in a nip-tuck affair at the GGL Stadium - Ihaia West’s 69th-minute penalty deciding the outcome and, like La Rochelle earlier in the day, consigning the defending Top 14 champions to their third home defeat of the season.