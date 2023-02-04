Farrell on Ireland's victory over Wales: "We got what we deserved"

Andy Farrell praised Ireland’s ability to overcome disruption as he watched them open their Guinness Six Nations campaign with a first championship win in Wales for a decade.

The Irish had not won at Principality Stadium since 2013 but that streak of four straight Six Nations defeats came to an emphatic end on Saturday as tries from Caelan Doris, James Ryan, James Lowe and Josh van der Flier delivered a 34-10 bonus-point victory in the Welsh capital.

Head coach Farrell had been forced to rule out first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong to a calf injury on Thursday and there were further changes required to his named team when starting scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park was withdrawn on the morning of the match with a hamstring issue.

It didn’t stop there as replacement prop Cian Healy pulled out with a hamstring injury closer to kick-off but Ireland, with Conor Murray starting at number nine, laid the foundations for success with a dominant, three tries to nil first-half performance. They raced into a 14-0 lead after eight minutes with ruthless, clinical efficiency and were 27-3 up at half-time.

Wales rallied after half-time, forcing Ireland to defend throughout the third quarter but only had a Liam Williams try to show for their troubles and when the Welsh full-back was sin-binned on 65 minutes for a high tackle on Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, the visitors closed out the game with van der Flier’s 71st-minute try securing the bonus point with his teams first points in 45 minutes.

"Obviously delighted to get off to a good start,” Farrell said. “As we all know, this is a really tough place to start the campaign. But the good thing thing about it, in my opinion, there's a lot of things we could have used as an excuse over the last 12 days, but I said to you in Portugal that our preparation had been top drawer. It really has. We got what we deserved at the end of the day. It's a tough place to come and our history says exactly that.

"The way that we galvanised together as a group is testament to how we go about our work in preparation for this Test match.

Farrell added: “If you'd have given us a bonus-point win here at the start of the competition, we'd have probably snatched your hand off but at the same time, the best thing about is is that there's plenty to do and fix and get better with. So it's not a bad place to be."

The Ireland boss was critical of his team’s third-quarter performance, in particular their indiscipline but there was also plenty of areas which brought praise.

"I thought our composure in the first half was great. I thought we was pretty clinical in taking our chances. Our defence at times was going after them but it wasn't letting them play the game that they want to play, and they want to play pretty expansive to be fair to them.

“Offloading the ball and they looked dynamic and strong but our scramble defence was outstanding, especially in the first half on our own line, etc. But funnily enough, the first 20 minutes of the second half wasn't great and a lot of it was our own downfall with how we played and our discipline.

"But how we came out of that showed some good resilience and we kept playing right to the end. We should have or could have had one or two more, so it was pretty pleasing."

NERVOUS NO MORE: Ireland's Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game

Captain Sexton, who kicked two penalties and three conversions before he was withdrawn soon after the illegal tackle from Williams, had been playing his first game since a cheekbone injury on New Year’s Day.

He passed a Head Injury Assessment that allows him to face France in Dublin next Saturday but was replaced on 68 minutes with what he described as a slight dead leg.

Even so, Sexton admitted to pre-game nerves like no other ahead of kick-off.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been as nervous as I was before a game. For lots of reasons, but the main one was I'd forgotten what it was like to build up.

"I'd had one game on New Year's Day since South Africa and I got injured in that.

"I trained hard, made some mistakes in training but you want to train well and then hopefully you get a few less on Saturday.

"We came a bit unstuck in third quarter, we just need to look at that and see what we can do better.

"We'll get through it and see how we are next week."

Sexton, 37, had been training in a protective mask up until Wednesday’s final session at their pre-championship training camp in Portugal and admitted the facial injury had played on his mind.

"A little bit, I slipped off one or two tackles trying to go a little bit lower so I went back to tackling higher in the second half.

"It can be in the back of your mind, I tested it during the week, did some contact with (defence coach) Simon Easterby. I felt good, was confident and I got a good whack in the first-half and it was okay. I tested it out as well."