Ireland forced into late change as Murray replaces injured Gibson-Park in Cardiff

Ireland have suffered a blow before their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff as they have been forced to make a late change to their starting line-up.
Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out through injury and in his place comes Conor Murray with his Munster teammate Craig Casey taking his place on the substitutes bench.
The Leinster scrum half trained with the team yesterday but he now misses out with a reported hamstring issue and the 33-year old Murray, who earned his 100th cap against South Africa in November, has been given the chance to impress from the start.
Andy Farrell had already lost Tadhg Furlong to injury during the week.