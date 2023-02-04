Ireland forced into late change as Murray replaces injured Gibson-Park in Cardiff

Craig Casey will now take a place on the bench for the Six Nations opener against Wales.
Ireland forced into late change as Murray replaces injured Gibson-Park in Cardiff

RULED OUT: Ireland Rugby Captains Run, Principality Stadium, Wales 3/2/2023

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 12:55
Andrew Horgan

Ireland have suffered a blow before their Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff as they have been forced to make a late change to their starting line-up.

Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out through injury and in his place comes Conor Murray with his Munster teammate Craig Casey taking his place on the substitutes bench.

The Leinster scrum half trained with the team yesterday but he now misses out with a reported hamstring issue and the 33-year old Murray, who earned his 100th cap against South Africa in November, has been given the chance to impress from the start.

Andy Farrell had already lost Tadhg Furlong to injury during the week.

More in this section

Wales Training and Press Conference - Vale Resort - Tuesday January 31st George North urges Wales to go ‘toe to toe’ with Ireland in Six Nations opener
Scotland Captains Run - Twickenham Stadium - Friday February 3rd Old boss Eddie Jones offers England advice
Wales v Ireland - U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland U20s hit stride in second-half to subdue Wales in thriller
<p>PROCEEDS: The Rebel Wheelers team. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Sharks circle for the Wheelers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.241 s